High School Sports

Former Birmingham athletic director Lou Ramirez dies at 93

Lou Ramirez was athletic director at Birmingham from 1955-1998.
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Jan. 30, 2020
11:22 AM
Lou Ramirez, the athletic director at Lake Balboa Birmingham for 44 years and a diehard USC Trojans supporter, died Thursday morning at a hospital in Glendale. He was 93.

Ramirez served as Birmingham’s athletic director from 1955 to 1998. He was also a history teacher and strong supporter of USC, which he graduated from. He helped develop Birmingham’s athletic facilities and was a strong supporter of coaches.

Current Birmingham athletic director Rick Prizant, a fan of UCLA, used to have weekly exchanges with Ramirez, especially during USC-UCLA football week.

Prizant remembers that Ramirez used to include on a history test the question, “What school has won the most national championships?” The answer used to be USC, but when UCLA passed the Trojans, Prizant told the students the answer was UCLA. Then Ramirez said, “If you want credit, put USC.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
