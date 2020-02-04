Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Cornerback Sean Guyton trusts the process and ends up picking Yale

Cornerback Sean Guyton of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is headed to Yale
Cornerback Sean Guyton of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is headed to Yale.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Feb. 4, 2020
11:24 AM
Getting the chance to attend Yale, play football and get a great education is a life-changing experience. Sean Guyton of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame made the decision on Sunday, and it’s beginning to sink in.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I really like the school, the program, the coaching staff. I felt it’s the best fit for me athletically and academically.”

Guyton, a senior cornerback and two-time All-Mission League selection, waited until the last minute. Bucknell and Army were his other options.

How did he put himself in position to attend one of the best in the Ivy League?

“Basically no social life,” he said. “I didn’t really go out and spend time with friends. I stayed home, worked out and studied. It was self-motivation trying to help my family.”

He lives in Los Angeles near Fairfax High. He spent four years at Notre Dame preparing for the future.

“I learned perseverance, loyalty and dedication,” he said. “I want to continue to improve on my craft and academics.”

Yale will learn it’s getting a player ready to cover the best. He did it in the Mission League facing receivers who have gone on to the likes of USC, Arizona State and other Pac-12 schools. He’s going to run track this spring to keep getting faster. He’s 6 feet, 185 pounds. Everyone will be hearing more about him in the years ahead.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
