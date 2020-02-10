Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Soccer: City playoff pairings

By Times staff
Feb. 10, 2020
4:10 PM
CITY BOYS’ SOCCER

DIVISION I

First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#1 Marquez, bye

#17 Canoga Park at #16 Palisades

#24 Narbonne at #9 Smidt Tech

#8 Granada Hills, bye

#5 Bell, bye

#21 Wilmington Banning at #12 Sotomayor

#20 Hawkins at #13 San Fernando

#4 South East, bye

#3 Sylmar, bye

#19 Taft at #14 Huntington Park

#22 Fulton at #11 Jefferson

#6 Birmingham, bye

#7 Fremont, bye

#23 Foshay at #10 Angelou

#18 Cleveland at #15 Locke

#2 El Camino Real, bye

DIVISION II

First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#1 Hollywood, bye

#17 Academia Avance at #16 Legacy

#24 Reseda at #9 Sun Valley Poly

#8 Santee, bye

#5 Los Angeles Roosevelt, bye

#21 Community Charter at #12 Arleta

#20 Central City Value at #13 San Pedro

#4 Los Angeles Kennedy, bye

#3 Carson, bye

#19 South Gate at #14 Mendez

#22 Grant at #11 Los Angeles University

#6 Chavez, bye

#7 Granada Hills Kennedy, bye

#23 Belmont at #10 Fairfax

#18 Aspire Ollin at #15 Monroe

#2 Los Angeles Marshall, bye

DIVISION III

First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#1 Bright Star, bye

#17 Orthopaedic at #16 North Hollywood

#24 Los Angeles at #9 Maywood

#8 Washington, bye

#5 Panorama, bye

#21 Triumph at #12 Vaughn

#20 Torres at #13 Rivera

#4 East Valley, bye

#3 Bernstein, bye

#19 Manual Arts at #14 Eagle Rock

#22 Venice at #11 Van Nuys

#6 Chatsworth, bye

#7 Elizabeth, bye

#23 Sun Valley at #10 King/Drew

#18 West Adams at #15 Verdugo Hills

#2 Los Angeles Hamilton, bye

DIVISION IV

First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#1 USC Hybrid, bye

#17 Camino Nuevo at #16 Lincoln

#24 Dorsey at #9 Franklin

#8 Westchester, bye

#5 Collins, bye

#21 Stern at #12 Port of Los Angeles

#20 Middle College at #13 Gardena

#4 Animo Robinson, bye

#3 Annenberg, bye

#19 Contreras at #14 Neuwirth

#22 New Designs University Park at #11 Rancho Dominguez

#6 Animo Venice, bye

#7 Los Angeles CES, bye

#23 Gertz-Ressler at #10 Los Angeles Jordan

#18 Garfield at #15 Harbor Teacher

#2 Animo Bunche, bye

DIVISION V

First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#1 University Prep Value, bye

#17 Environmental Science/Tech at #16 Rise Kohyang

#24 East College Prep at #9 Lakeview

#8 Valor, bye

#5 Los Angeles Wilson, bye

#21 WISH at #12 Valley Arts/Sciences

#20 CALS Early College at #13 Math/Science

#4 Crenshaw, bye

#3 Animo De La Hoya, bye

#19 Los Angeles Leadership at #14 Sun Valley Magnet

#22 Discovery at #11 Burton

#6 Maywood CES, bye

#7 Bravo, bye

#23 Dymally at #10 USC-Media Arts/Engineering

#18 Alliance Marine at #15 North Valley Military

#2 Sherman Oaks CES, bye

Notes: Second round, Feb. 19, 3 p.m. at higher seeds; quarterfinals, Feb. 21, 3 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 25, 3 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Feb, 28-29 at Los Angeles Valley College and Birmingham.

CITY GIRLS’ SOCCER

DIVISION I

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#1 Granada Hills, bye

#17 Eagle Rock at #16 Granada Hills Kennedy

#24 Sotomayor at #9 Marquez

#8 Birmingham, bye

#5 Los Angeles Hamilton, bye

#21 South East at #12 Taft

#20 Narbonne at #13 San Fernando

#4 El Camino Real, bye

#3 San Pedro, bye

#19 Garfield at #14 Valley Arts/Sciences

#22 Bell at #11 Bravo

#6 Cleveland, bye

#7 Chatsworth, bye

#23 New West at #10 Huntington Park

#18 Grant at #15 Van Nuys

#2 Palisades, bye

DIVISION II

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#1 Sylmar, bye

#17 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #16 Los Angeles University

#24 Belmont at #9 Port of Los Angeles

#8 Angelou, bye

#5 Northridge, bye

#21 Hollywood at #12 Canoga Park

#20 King/Drew at #13 Mendez

#4 Verdugo Hills, bye

#3 Chavez, bye

#19 Wilmington Banning at #14 Torres

#22 Fairfax at #11 Rivera

#6 USC Hybrid, bye

#7 Smidt Tech, bye

#23 West Adams at #10 Carson

#18 Monroe at #15 South Gate

#2 North Hollywood, bye

DIVISION III

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#1 Los Angeles CES, bye

#17 Animo Robinson at #16 Santee

#24 Reseda at #9 Annenberg

#8 Academia Avance, bye

#5 Los Angeles Wilson, bye

#21 Foshay at #12 Harbor Teacher

#20 Vaughn at #13 Elizabeth

#4 Fremont, bye

#3 Sherman Oaks CES, bye

#19 Triumph at #14 Manual Arts

#22 Maywood at #11 Legacy

#6 Arleta, bye

#7 Los Angeles Marshall, bye

#23 Contreras at #10 Central City Value

#18 Community Charter at #15 Bright Star

#2 Sun Valley Poly, bye

DIVISION IV

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#1 Venice, bye

#17 Bernstein at #16 Rancho Dominguez

#24 Dorsey at #9 Jefferson

#8 Locke, bye

#5 Stern, bye

#21 Animo Venice at #12 Orthopaedic

#20 Animo De La Hoya at #13 Burton

#4 Los Angeles Kennedy, bye

#3 USC-Media Arts/Engineering, bye

#19 Aspire Ollin at #14 New Designs University Park

#22 Sun Valley at #11 Lincoln

#6 Valor, bye

#7 Hawkins, bye

#23 Lakeview at #10 Franklin

#18 Camino Nuevo at #15 Neuwirth

#2 Maywood CES, bye

DIVISION V

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#1 Panorama, bye

#17 Girls Leadership at #16 Los Angeles Leadership

#24 Environmental Science/Tech at #9 Los Angeles

#8 Dymally, bye

#5 Gardena, bye

#21 Downtown Magnets at #12 Los Angeles Jordan

#20 Washington at #13 Gertz-Ressler

#4 University Prep Value, bye

#3 Roybal, bye

#19 Rise Kohyang at #14 Crenshaw

#22 Larchmont at #11 Animo Bunche

#6 East Valley, bye

#7 Math/Science, bye

#23 Alliance Marine at #10 Collins

#18 Discovery at #15 North Valley Military

#2 Sun Valley Magnet, bye

Notes: Second round, Friday, 3 p.m. at higher seeds; quarterfinals, Feb. 20, 3 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 25, 3 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Feb, 28-29 at Los Angeles Valley College and Birmingham.

