Soccer: City playoff pairings

CITY BOYS’ SOCCER
DIVISION I
First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#1 Marquez, bye
#17 Canoga Park at #16 Palisades
#24 Narbonne at #9 Smidt Tech
#8 Granada Hills, bye
#5 Bell, bye
#21 Wilmington Banning at #12 Sotomayor
#20 Hawkins at #13 San Fernando
#4 South East, bye
#3 Sylmar, bye
#19 Taft at #14 Huntington Park
#22 Fulton at #11 Jefferson
#6 Birmingham, bye
#7 Fremont, bye
#23 Foshay at #10 Angelou
#18 Cleveland at #15 Locke
#2 El Camino Real, bye
DIVISION II
First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#1 Hollywood, bye
#17 Academia Avance at #16 Legacy
#24 Reseda at #9 Sun Valley Poly
#8 Santee, bye
#5 Los Angeles Roosevelt, bye
#21 Community Charter at #12 Arleta
#20 Central City Value at #13 San Pedro
#4 Los Angeles Kennedy, bye
#3 Carson, bye
#19 South Gate at #14 Mendez
#22 Grant at #11 Los Angeles University
#6 Chavez, bye
#7 Granada Hills Kennedy, bye
#23 Belmont at #10 Fairfax
#18 Aspire Ollin at #15 Monroe
#2 Los Angeles Marshall, bye
DIVISION III
First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#1 Bright Star, bye
#17 Orthopaedic at #16 North Hollywood
#24 Los Angeles at #9 Maywood
#8 Washington, bye
#5 Panorama, bye
#21 Triumph at #12 Vaughn
#20 Torres at #13 Rivera
#4 East Valley, bye
#3 Bernstein, bye
#19 Manual Arts at #14 Eagle Rock
#22 Venice at #11 Van Nuys
#6 Chatsworth, bye
#7 Elizabeth, bye
#23 Sun Valley at #10 King/Drew
#18 West Adams at #15 Verdugo Hills
#2 Los Angeles Hamilton, bye
DIVISION IV
First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#1 USC Hybrid, bye
#17 Camino Nuevo at #16 Lincoln
#24 Dorsey at #9 Franklin
#8 Westchester, bye
#5 Collins, bye
#21 Stern at #12 Port of Los Angeles
#20 Middle College at #13 Gardena
#4 Animo Robinson, bye
#3 Annenberg, bye
#19 Contreras at #14 Neuwirth
#22 New Designs University Park at #11 Rancho Dominguez
#6 Animo Venice, bye
#7 Los Angeles CES, bye
#23 Gertz-Ressler at #10 Los Angeles Jordan
#18 Garfield at #15 Harbor Teacher
#2 Animo Bunche, bye
DIVISION V
First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#1 University Prep Value, bye
#17 Environmental Science/Tech at #16 Rise Kohyang
#24 East College Prep at #9 Lakeview
#8 Valor, bye
#5 Los Angeles Wilson, bye
#21 WISH at #12 Valley Arts/Sciences
#20 CALS Early College at #13 Math/Science
#4 Crenshaw, bye
#3 Animo De La Hoya, bye
#19 Los Angeles Leadership at #14 Sun Valley Magnet
#22 Discovery at #11 Burton
#6 Maywood CES, bye
#7 Bravo, bye
#23 Dymally at #10 USC-Media Arts/Engineering
#18 Alliance Marine at #15 North Valley Military
#2 Sherman Oaks CES, bye
Notes: Second round, Feb. 19, 3 p.m. at higher seeds; quarterfinals, Feb. 21, 3 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 25, 3 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Feb, 28-29 at Los Angeles Valley College and Birmingham.
CITY GIRLS’ SOCCER
DIVISION I
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 Granada Hills, bye
#17 Eagle Rock at #16 Granada Hills Kennedy
#24 Sotomayor at #9 Marquez
#8 Birmingham, bye
#5 Los Angeles Hamilton, bye
#21 South East at #12 Taft
#20 Narbonne at #13 San Fernando
#4 El Camino Real, bye
#3 San Pedro, bye
#19 Garfield at #14 Valley Arts/Sciences
#22 Bell at #11 Bravo
#6 Cleveland, bye
#7 Chatsworth, bye
#23 New West at #10 Huntington Park
#18 Grant at #15 Van Nuys
#2 Palisades, bye
DIVISION II
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 Sylmar, bye
#17 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #16 Los Angeles University
#24 Belmont at #9 Port of Los Angeles
#8 Angelou, bye
#5 Northridge, bye
#21 Hollywood at #12 Canoga Park
#20 King/Drew at #13 Mendez
#4 Verdugo Hills, bye
#3 Chavez, bye
#19 Wilmington Banning at #14 Torres
#22 Fairfax at #11 Rivera
#6 USC Hybrid, bye
#7 Smidt Tech, bye
#23 West Adams at #10 Carson
#18 Monroe at #15 South Gate
#2 North Hollywood, bye
DIVISION III
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 Los Angeles CES, bye
#17 Animo Robinson at #16 Santee
#24 Reseda at #9 Annenberg
#8 Academia Avance, bye
#5 Los Angeles Wilson, bye
#21 Foshay at #12 Harbor Teacher
#20 Vaughn at #13 Elizabeth
#4 Fremont, bye
#3 Sherman Oaks CES, bye
#19 Triumph at #14 Manual Arts
#22 Maywood at #11 Legacy
#6 Arleta, bye
#7 Los Angeles Marshall, bye
#23 Contreras at #10 Central City Value
#18 Community Charter at #15 Bright Star
#2 Sun Valley Poly, bye
DIVISION IV
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 Venice, bye
#17 Bernstein at #16 Rancho Dominguez
#24 Dorsey at #9 Jefferson
#8 Locke, bye
#5 Stern, bye
#21 Animo Venice at #12 Orthopaedic
#20 Animo De La Hoya at #13 Burton
#4 Los Angeles Kennedy, bye
#3 USC-Media Arts/Engineering, bye
#19 Aspire Ollin at #14 New Designs University Park
#22 Sun Valley at #11 Lincoln
#6 Valor, bye
#7 Hawkins, bye
#23 Lakeview at #10 Franklin
#18 Camino Nuevo at #15 Neuwirth
#2 Maywood CES, bye
DIVISION V
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 Panorama, bye
#17 Girls Leadership at #16 Los Angeles Leadership
#24 Environmental Science/Tech at #9 Los Angeles
#8 Dymally, bye
#5 Gardena, bye
#21 Downtown Magnets at #12 Los Angeles Jordan
#20 Washington at #13 Gertz-Ressler
#4 University Prep Value, bye
#3 Roybal, bye
#19 Rise Kohyang at #14 Crenshaw
#22 Larchmont at #11 Animo Bunche
#6 East Valley, bye
#7 Math/Science, bye
#23 Alliance Marine at #10 Collins
#18 Discovery at #15 North Valley Military
#2 Sun Valley Magnet, bye
Notes: Second round, Friday, 3 p.m. at higher seeds; quarterfinals, Feb. 20, 3 p.m. at higher seeds; semifinals, Feb. 25, 3 p.m. at higher seeds. Championships, Feb, 28-29 at Los Angeles Valley College and Birmingham.