High School Sports

High school basketball: Thursday’s playoff scores and updated pairings

Basketball on court.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
THURSDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS

OPEN DIVISION

QUARTERFINALS

#1 Hamilton 73, #8 Granada Hills 32

#5 Palisades 58, #4 El Camino Real 47

#3 Westchester 51, #6 Garfield 35

#2 Birmingham 63, #7 King/Drew 49

BOYS

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION I

#1 Granada Hills 89, #16 Arleta 56

#9 Gardena 36, #8 King/Drew 33

#5 Poly 60, #12 Rancho Dominguez 50

#13 LACES 47, #4 San Pedro 46

#14 Narbonne 56, #3 Taft 47

#6 Jordan 68, #11 Hamilton 48

#7 Grant 76, #10 Dorsey 71

#2 El Camino Real 60, #15 Eagle Rock 54

DIVISION II

#1 University 38, #16 Banning 33

#9 Marquez 71, #8 Wilson 25

#5 South East 83, #12 North Hollywood 72

#13 Franklin 68, #4 Crenshaw 64

#14 Kennedy at #3 Manual Arts

#11 Carson 53, #6 Garfield 46

#7 Marshall 75, #10 Sotomayor 63

#2 Bernstein 71, #15 Verdugo Hills 47

DIVISION III

#1 Math & Science College Prep 80, #16 Chavez 24

#8 Reseda 59, #9 Bell 50

#5 Northridge Academy 63, #12 Bravo 43

#4 SOCES 65, #13 Animo Robinson 56

#14 Los Angeles 58, #3 Fremont 23

#6 RFK Community 62, #11 Lincoln 51

#7 Animo Venice 70, #10 Van Nuys 58

#2 Roosevelt 62, #15 Monroe 26

DIVISION IV

#17 Locke 85, #16 Belmont 24

#13 Legacy 88, #20 Dymally 37

#14 Contreras 72, #19 Port of LA 61

#15 Maywood Academy 78, #18 Hawkins 52

DIVISION V

#17 Orthopaedic 69, #16 Gertz-Ressler 32

#24 Alliance Health Services at #9 East Valley

#13 Larchmont Charter 77, #20 Collins Family 68

#12 New West 57, #21 East College Prep 48

#18 Sun Valley Magnet 74, #15 New Designs Watts 32

#23 TEACH Tech at #10 New Designs University Park

#14 WISH Academy 66, #19 Lakeview Charter 28

#11 Animo Watts 60, #22 Alliance Marine Innovation 49

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

GIRLS

QUARTERFINALS

DIVISION I

8 Franklin at #1 Verdugo Hills

#5 Arleta at #4 Kennedy

#6 Cleveland at #3 Washington

#10 Eagle Rock at #2 Chatsworth

DIVISION II

#9 Poly at #1 Banning, 4 p.m.

#5 Gardena at #4 Grant

#6 Marquez at #3 Van Nuys

#10 Wilson at #2 San Fernando

DIVISION III

#8 Sylmar at #1 Lakeview Charter

#12 Santee vs. #4 New West at Santee

#14 South Gate at #11 San Pedro, 4 p.m.

#10 Narbonne vs. #2 Harbor Teacher at Gardena

SECOND ROUND

DIVISION IV

#16 Triumph Charter at #1 Hawkins

#9 Gertz-Ressler vs. #8 Alliance Bloomfield at Dignity Health Sports Park

#12 Locke at #5 Canoga Park

#13 Diego Rivera at #4 Panorama

#14 Angelou at #3 SOCES

#11 Jordan at #6 Collins Family

#10 Vaughn at #7 Animo Robinson

#15 West Adams at #2 Northridge Academy

DIVISION V

#16 Annenberg at #1 Sotomayor

#9 Rancho Dominguez at #8 Jefferson, 3 p.m.

#21 Animo Watts vs. #5 Neuwirth Leadership at ACRMA

#20 WISH Academy at #4 USC Hybrid

#3 New Designs University Park at Hollywood, 4 p.m.

#22 Sun Valley Magnet at #6 Manual Arts

#10 Camino Nuevo at #7 Maywood Academy, 4 p.m.

#15 RFK Community at #2 Stella

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

BOYS

QUARTERFINALS

DIVISION I

#8 Reseda at #1 Math & Science College Prep

#5 Northridge Academy at #4 SOCES

#14 Los Angeles at #6 RFK Community

#7 Animo Venice at #2 Roosevelt

DIVISION II

#9 Marquez at #1 University

#13 Franklin at #5 South East

#11 Carson vs. #3 Manual Arts/#14 Kennedy

#7 Marshall at #2 Bernstein

DIVISION III

SECOND ROUND

DIVISION IV

#17 Locke at #1 Sylmar

#9 Roybal at #8 South Gate, 4 p.m.

#12 Harbor Teacher at #5 San Fernando

#13 Legacy at #4 Hollywood

#14 Contreras at #3 Triumph Charter

#11 View Park at #6 Canoga Park, 4:30 p.m.

#10 Mendez at #7 Huntington Park

#15 Maywood Academy at #2 Downtown Magnets

DIVISION V

#17 Orthopaedic at #1 Foshay

#24 Alliance Health/#9 East Valley at #8 Santee

#12 New West at #5 University Prep Value

#13 Larchmont at #4 Horace Mann UCLA

#14 WISH Academy at #3 Panorama

#11 Animo Watts at #6 Stern, 6:30 p.m.

#23 TEACH Tech/#10 New Designs UP at #7 Camino Nuevo

#18 Sun Valley Magnet at #2 Angelou

