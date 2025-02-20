High school basketball: Thursday’s playoff scores and updated pairings
-
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS
OPEN DIVISION
QUARTERFINALS
#1 Hamilton 73, #8 Granada Hills 32
#5 Palisades 58, #4 El Camino Real 47
#3 Westchester 51, #6 Garfield 35
#2 Birmingham 63, #7 King/Drew 49
BOYS
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION I
#1 Granada Hills 89, #16 Arleta 56
#9 Gardena 36, #8 King/Drew 33
#5 Poly 60, #12 Rancho Dominguez 50
#13 LACES 47, #4 San Pedro 46
#14 Narbonne 56, #3 Taft 47
#6 Jordan 68, #11 Hamilton 48
#7 Grant 76, #10 Dorsey 71
#2 El Camino Real 60, #15 Eagle Rock 54
DIVISION II
#1 University 38, #16 Banning 33
#9 Marquez 71, #8 Wilson 25
#5 South East 83, #12 North Hollywood 72
#13 Franklin 68, #4 Crenshaw 64
#14 Kennedy at #3 Manual Arts
#11 Carson 53, #6 Garfield 46
#7 Marshall 75, #10 Sotomayor 63
#2 Bernstein 71, #15 Verdugo Hills 47
DIVISION III
#1 Math & Science College Prep 80, #16 Chavez 24
#8 Reseda 59, #9 Bell 50
#5 Northridge Academy 63, #12 Bravo 43
#4 SOCES 65, #13 Animo Robinson 56
#14 Los Angeles 58, #3 Fremont 23
#6 RFK Community 62, #11 Lincoln 51
#7 Animo Venice 70, #10 Van Nuys 58
#2 Roosevelt 62, #15 Monroe 26
DIVISION IV
#17 Locke 85, #16 Belmont 24
#13 Legacy 88, #20 Dymally 37
#14 Contreras 72, #19 Port of LA 61
#15 Maywood Academy 78, #18 Hawkins 52
DIVISION V
#17 Orthopaedic 69, #16 Gertz-Ressler 32
#24 Alliance Health Services at #9 East Valley
#13 Larchmont Charter 77, #20 Collins Family 68
#12 New West 57, #21 East College Prep 48
#18 Sun Valley Magnet 74, #15 New Designs Watts 32
#23 TEACH Tech at #10 New Designs University Park
#14 WISH Academy 66, #19 Lakeview Charter 28
#11 Animo Watts 60, #22 Alliance Marine Innovation 49
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
GIRLS
QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION I
8 Franklin at #1 Verdugo Hills
#5 Arleta at #4 Kennedy
#6 Cleveland at #3 Washington
#10 Eagle Rock at #2 Chatsworth
DIVISION II
#9 Poly at #1 Banning, 4 p.m.
#5 Gardena at #4 Grant
#6 Marquez at #3 Van Nuys
#10 Wilson at #2 San Fernando
DIVISION III
#8 Sylmar at #1 Lakeview Charter
#12 Santee vs. #4 New West at Santee
#14 South Gate at #11 San Pedro, 4 p.m.
#10 Narbonne vs. #2 Harbor Teacher at Gardena
SECOND ROUND
DIVISION IV
#16 Triumph Charter at #1 Hawkins
#9 Gertz-Ressler vs. #8 Alliance Bloomfield at Dignity Health Sports Park
#12 Locke at #5 Canoga Park
#13 Diego Rivera at #4 Panorama
#14 Angelou at #3 SOCES
#11 Jordan at #6 Collins Family
#10 Vaughn at #7 Animo Robinson
#15 West Adams at #2 Northridge Academy
DIVISION V
#16 Annenberg at #1 Sotomayor
#9 Rancho Dominguez at #8 Jefferson, 3 p.m.
#21 Animo Watts vs. #5 Neuwirth Leadership at ACRMA
#20 WISH Academy at #4 USC Hybrid
#3 New Designs University Park at Hollywood, 4 p.m.
#22 Sun Valley Magnet at #6 Manual Arts
#10 Camino Nuevo at #7 Maywood Academy, 4 p.m.
#15 RFK Community at #2 Stella
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
BOYS
QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION I
#8 Reseda at #1 Math & Science College Prep
#5 Northridge Academy at #4 SOCES
#14 Los Angeles at #6 RFK Community
#7 Animo Venice at #2 Roosevelt
DIVISION II
#9 Marquez at #1 University
#13 Franklin at #5 South East
#11 Carson vs. #3 Manual Arts/#14 Kennedy
#7 Marshall at #2 Bernstein
DIVISION III
#8 Reseda at #1 Math & Science College Prep
#5 Northridge Academy at #4 SOCES
#14 Los Angeles at #6 RFK Community
#7 Animo Venice at #2 Roosevelt
SECOND ROUND
DIVISION IV
#17 Locke at #1 Sylmar
#9 Roybal at #8 South Gate, 4 p.m.
#12 Harbor Teacher at #5 San Fernando
#13 Legacy at #4 Hollywood
#14 Contreras at #3 Triumph Charter
#11 View Park at #6 Canoga Park, 4:30 p.m.
#10 Mendez at #7 Huntington Park
#15 Maywood Academy at #2 Downtown Magnets
DIVISION V
#17 Orthopaedic at #1 Foshay
#24 Alliance Health/#9 East Valley at #8 Santee
#12 New West at #5 University Prep Value
#13 Larchmont at #4 Horace Mann UCLA
#14 WISH Academy at #3 Panorama
#11 Animo Watts at #6 Stern, 6:30 p.m.
#23 TEACH Tech/#10 New Designs UP at #7 Camino Nuevo
#18 Sun Valley Magnet at #2 Angelou
