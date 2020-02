Boys’ basketball: Monday’s Southern Section results and Tuesday’s quarterfinal pairings

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ BASKETBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Pool play, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

Pool A

#5 St. Anthony (0-1) vs, #1 Sierra Canyon (1-0) at Cal State Northridge

#8 St. John Bosco (0-1) at #4 Etiwanda (1-0)

Pool B

#6 Harvard-Westlake (0-1) at #2 Corona Centennial (0-1)

#7 Mater Dei (1-0) vs. #3 Rancho Christian (1-0) at Great Oak, 7:30 p.m.

Pool play, Friday, 7 p.m.

Pool A

#4 Etiwanda vs. #1 Sierra Canyon at Calabasas

#8 St. John Bosco at #5 St. Anthony

Pool B

#3 Rancho Christian at #2 Corona Centennial

#7 Mater Dei at #6 Harvard-Westlake

Advertisement

Note: Championship, Feb. 28 at Cal State Long Beach, 8:30 p.m.

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#1 Windward at Mayfair

#4 JSerra at Bishop Montgomery

Valencia at #3 Damien

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at #2 Riverside Poly

DIVISION 2AA

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Fairmont Prep at #1 Santa Clarita Christian

Chaminade at Capistrano Valley Christian

Eastvale Roosevelt at Alemany

#2 Heritage Christian at St. Francis

DIVISION 2A

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m. unless noted

Peninsula at #1 Ribet Academy

#4 Bonita vs. Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Vanguard U., Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Hesperia at Lynwood

#2 Oxnard at Palm Springs

Advertisement

DIVISION 3AA

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

La Serna at #1 Burbank Providence

Hillcrest at Hart

Cerritos at #3 Salesian

#2 Westlake at Keppel

DIVISION 3A

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Price at #1 Village Christian

Adelanto vs. Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at St. Bernard

#3 Fountain Valley at Yorba Linda

#2 Shadow Hills at Simi Valley

DIVISION 4AA

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#1 Renaissance Academy at Jurupa Valley

Summit at Norwalk

Indian Springs at #3 Aquinas

#2 Oak Hills at Montclair

DIVISION 4A

Second round, Monday

Yeshiva 96, Jurupa Hills 85

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Whittier at #1 Oakwood

Yeshiva at #4 Buena Park

#3 Lompoc Cabrillo at Eastside

Loma Linda Academy at #2 St. Pius X-St. Matthias

DIVISION 5AA

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#1 Valley Torah at Bassett

#4 Victor Valley at Arrowhead Christian

Thacher at #3 Vistamar

#2 Estancia at Bishop Diego

DIVISION 5A

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#1 Linfield Christian at Banning

Cathedral City at Vasquez

Fillmore at Sierra Vista

Rancho Alamitos vs. #2 Trinity Classical at Santa Clarita Christian

Notes: Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m. Championships, Feb. 29 at Azusa Pacific U., Colony, and Godinez.