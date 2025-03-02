City and Southern Section high school basketball championship scores
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
CITY SECTION FINALS
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
OPEN DIVISION
#2 Westchester 65, #1 Chatsworth 55
GIRLS
DIVISION II
#1 Banning 57, #2 San Fernando 36
DIVISION III
#2 Harbor Teacher 68, #8 Sylmar 44
DIVISION IV
#2 Northridge Academy 36, #1 Hawkins 24
DIVISION V
#15 RFK Community 51, #20 WISH Academy 35
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
DIVISION I
#5 Poly 50, #7 Grant 49
DIVISION II
#2 Bernstein 55, #9 Marquez 42
DIVISION III
#1 Math & Science College 88, #7 Animo Venice 52
DIVISION IV
#2 Downtown Magnets 78, #1 Sylmar 59
DIVISION V
#12 New West 46, #2 Angelou 45
GIRLS
DIVISION I
#1 Verdugo Hills 50, #3 Washington Prep 43
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Hamilton 63, #3 Westchester 52
SOUTHERN SECTION FINALS
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
DIVISION 2A
#1 Canyon Country Canyon 89, St. Bonaventure 86
DIVISION 5A
Arroyo 50, Rosemead 38
GIRLS
DIVISION 1
#8 Rancho Christian 58, #2 Brentwood 48
DIVISION 2AA
Oak Park 68, #2 North Torrance 57
DIVISION 2A
Rolling Hills Prep 51, #2 Rosary 49
DIVISION 3AA
Mark Keppel 49, Cerritos 39
DIVISION 4A
#15 Pilibos 55, #8 La Mirada 40
DIVISION 5A
Gabrielino 38, #9 Rosemead 23
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
OPEN DIVISION
#2 Eastvale Roosevelt 74, #5 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 67
DIVISION 1
#5 Los Alamitos 63, #2 Mira Costa 60
DIVISION 2AA
Fairmont Prep 64, Orange County Pacifica Christian 60
DIVISION 3AA
#12 Knight 64, Sage Hill 43
DIVISION 3A
#4 Aquinas 59, #6 San Dimas 41
DIVISION 4AA
Garden Grove Santiago 64, Ramona 49
DIVISION 4A
California 63, #15 Citrus Hill 47
DIVISION 5AA
Kaiser 61, Diamond Ranch 48
GIRLS
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Ontario Christian 65, #2 Etiwanda 63
DIVISION 3A
El Toro 52, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 48
DIVISION 4AA
#5 Tesoro 59, Gardena Serra 46
DIVISION 5AA
#8 Hillcrest 39, #10 Santa Ana 36
