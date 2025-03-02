Advertisement
High School Sports

City and Southern Section high school basketball championship scores

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

CITY SECTION FINALS

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS

OPEN DIVISION

#2 Westchester 65, #1 Chatsworth 55

GIRLS

DIVISION II

#1 Banning 57, #2 San Fernando 36

DIVISION III

#2 Harbor Teacher 68, #8 Sylmar 44

DIVISION IV

#2 Northridge Academy 36, #1 Hawkins 24

DIVISION V

#15 RFK Community 51, #20 WISH Academy 35

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS

DIVISION I

#5 Poly 50, #7 Grant 49

DIVISION II

#2 Bernstein 55, #9 Marquez 42

DIVISION III

#1 Math & Science College 88, #7 Animo Venice 52

DIVISION IV

#2 Downtown Magnets 78, #1 Sylmar 59

DIVISION V

#12 New West 46, #2 Angelou 45

GIRLS

DIVISION I

#1 Verdugo Hills 50, #3 Washington Prep 43

OPEN DIVISION

#1 Hamilton 63, #3 Westchester 52

SOUTHERN SECTION FINALS

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS

DIVISION 2A

#1 Canyon Country Canyon 89, St. Bonaventure 86

DIVISION 5A

Arroyo 50, Rosemead 38

GIRLS

DIVISION 1

#8 Rancho Christian 58, #2 Brentwood 48

DIVISION 2AA

Oak Park 68, #2 North Torrance 57

DIVISION 2A

Rolling Hills Prep 51, #2 Rosary 49

DIVISION 3AA

Mark Keppel 49, Cerritos 39

DIVISION 4A

#15 Pilibos 55, #8 La Mirada 40

DIVISION 5A

Gabrielino 38, #9 Rosemead 23

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS

OPEN DIVISION

#2 Eastvale Roosevelt 74, #5 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 67

DIVISION 1

#5 Los Alamitos 63, #2 Mira Costa 60

DIVISION 2AA

Fairmont Prep 64, Orange County Pacifica Christian 60

DIVISION 3AA

#12 Knight 64, Sage Hill 43

DIVISION 3A

#4 Aquinas 59, #6 San Dimas 41

DIVISION 4AA

Garden Grove Santiago 64, Ramona 49

DIVISION 4A

California 63, #15 Citrus Hill 47

DIVISION 5AA

Kaiser 61, Diamond Ranch 48

GIRLS

OPEN DIVISION

#1 Ontario Christian 65, #2 Etiwanda 63

DIVISION 3A

El Toro 52, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 48

DIVISION 4AA

#5 Tesoro 59, Gardena Serra 46

DIVISION 5AA

#8 Hillcrest 39, #10 Santa Ana 36

