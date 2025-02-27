Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: Southern Section division finals schedule

By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

FINALS

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

At Toyota Arena, Ontario

GIRLS

DIVISION 2A

Rolling Hills Prep vs. #2 Rosary, 2 p.m.

DIVISION 3AA

Mark Keppel vs. Cerritos, 4 p.m.

DIVISION 1

#8 Rancho Christian vs. #4 Brentwood, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 2AA

Oak Park vs. #2 North Torrance, 8 p.m.

At Azusa Pacific

BOYS

DIVISION 5A

Arroyo vs. Rosemead, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 2A

#1 Canyon Country Canyon vs. St. Bonaventure, 8 p.m.

GIRLS

DIVISION 4A

#15 Pilibos vs. #8 La Mirada, 2 p.m.

DIVISION 5A

Gabrielino vs. #9 Rosemead, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

At Toyota Arena, Ontario

BOYS

DIVISION 4AA

Ramona vs. #2 Garden Grove Santiago, 9:30 a.m.

DIVISION 3A

#6 San Dimas vs. #4 Aquinas, 11:15 a.m.

DIVISION 2AA

Orange County Pacifica Christian vs. Fairmont Prep, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 1

#5 Los Alamitos vs. #2 Mira Costa, 4:30 p.m.

OPEN DIVISION

#5 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame vs. #2 Eastvale Roosevelt, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS

OPEN DIVISION

#2 Etiwanda vs. #1 Ontario Christian, 8 p.m.

At Edison High

BOYS

DIVISION 5AA

Kaiser vs. Diamond Ranch, 12 p.m.

DIVISION 4A

#15 Citrus Hill vs. #4 California, 4 p.m.

DIVISION 3AA

Sage Hill vs. #12 Knight, 8 p.m.

GIRLS

DIVISION 5AA

#10 Santa Ana vs. #8 Hillcrest, 10 a.m.

DIVISION 4AA

#5 Tesoro vs. Gardena Serra, 2 p.m.

DIVISION 3A

El Toro vs. Cantwell Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
