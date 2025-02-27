High school basketball: Southern Section division finals schedule
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
FINALS
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
At Toyota Arena, Ontario
GIRLS
DIVISION 2A
Rolling Hills Prep vs. #2 Rosary, 2 p.m.
DIVISION 3AA
Mark Keppel vs. Cerritos, 4 p.m.
DIVISION 1
#8 Rancho Christian vs. #4 Brentwood, 6 p.m.
DIVISION 2AA
Oak Park vs. #2 North Torrance, 8 p.m.
At Azusa Pacific
BOYS
DIVISION 5A
Arroyo vs. Rosemead, 6 p.m.
DIVISION 2A
#1 Canyon Country Canyon vs. St. Bonaventure, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
DIVISION 4A
#15 Pilibos vs. #8 La Mirada, 2 p.m.
DIVISION 5A
Gabrielino vs. #9 Rosemead, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
At Toyota Arena, Ontario
BOYS
DIVISION 4AA
Ramona vs. #2 Garden Grove Santiago, 9:30 a.m.
DIVISION 3A
#6 San Dimas vs. #4 Aquinas, 11:15 a.m.
DIVISION 2AA
Orange County Pacifica Christian vs. Fairmont Prep, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 1
#5 Los Alamitos vs. #2 Mira Costa, 4:30 p.m.
OPEN DIVISION
#5 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame vs. #2 Eastvale Roosevelt, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS
OPEN DIVISION
#2 Etiwanda vs. #1 Ontario Christian, 8 p.m.
At Edison High
BOYS
DIVISION 5AA
Kaiser vs. Diamond Ranch, 12 p.m.
DIVISION 4A
#15 Citrus Hill vs. #4 California, 4 p.m.
DIVISION 3AA
Sage Hill vs. #12 Knight, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
DIVISION 5AA
#10 Santa Ana vs. #8 Hillcrest, 10 a.m.
DIVISION 4AA
#5 Tesoro vs. Gardena Serra, 2 p.m.
DIVISION 3A
El Toro vs. Cantwell Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
