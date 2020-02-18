Soccer: Southern Section quarterfinal results and semifinal pairings

DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Servite 3, Irvine University 1
Cathedral 1, Santa Barbara 0
Mission Viejo 2, JSerra 1 (OT)
Loyola 3, Santa Ana 0
Semifinals, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.
#4 Cathedral at Servite
Mission Viejo at #2 Loyola
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Channel Islands 2, Redondo 0
La Habra 1, Arlington 0
St. John Bosco 3, Dos Pueblos 1
Oxnard Pacifica 1, Sunny Hills 0
Semifinals, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.
#1 Channel Islands at La Habra
St. John Bosco at Oxnard Pacifica
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
North Torrance 5, Alta Loma 1
Hart 2, Norwalk 2 (Hart advances on penalties, 3-1)
Redlands East Valley 1, Valley View 0 (OT)
Corona Santiago 1, Salesian 0
Semifinals, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.
Hart at North Torrance
#3 Redlands East Valley at Corona Santiago
DIVISION 4
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Hesperia 1, Sierra Vista 0
Norte Vista 2, Santa Paula 0
Culver City 2, Knight 1
Bellflower 2, Anaheim Canyon 1
Semifinals, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.
Norte Vista at #1 Hesperia
Culver City at Bellflower
DIVISION 5
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Pasadena Marshall 3, Citrus Hill 2
Desert Hot Springs 1, Palmdale 1 (Desert Hot Springs advances on penalties, 5-4)
Ayala 2, Baldwin Park 1 (OT)
Oak Hills 1, Chaparral 1 (Oak Hills advances on penalties, 5-4)
Semifinals, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.
Desert Hot Springs at Pasadena Marshall
Ayala at Oak Hills
DIVISION 6
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Brentwood 3, Charter Oak 0
Dunn 5, Cerritos Valley Christian 0
Pasadena Poly 1, Palmdale Aerospace 0
Ganesha 3, Ontario Christian 0
Semifinals, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.
#4 Dunn at #1 Brentwood
#2 Ganesha at Pasadena Poly
DIVISION 7
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Oakwood 2, Tarbut V’Torah 1
St. Bonaventure 3, Vasquez 0
Foothill Tech 2, St. Anthony 1
Woodcrest Christian 3, Heritage Christian 2
Semifinals, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.
Oakwood at #4 St. Bonaventure
#3 Foothill Tech at Woodcrest Christian
Notes: Championships, Feb. 28-29.