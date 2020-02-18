Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Soccer: Southern Section quarterfinal results and semifinal pairings

Soccer ball
By Times staff
Feb. 18, 2020
7:55 PM
DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Servite 3, Irvine University 1

Cathedral 1, Santa Barbara 0

Mission Viejo 2, JSerra 1 (OT)

Loyola 3, Santa Ana 0

Semifinals, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.

#4 Cathedral at Servite

Mission Viejo at #2 Loyola

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Channel Islands 2, Redondo 0

La Habra 1, Arlington 0

St. John Bosco 3, Dos Pueblos 1

Oxnard Pacifica 1, Sunny Hills 0

Semifinals, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.

#1 Channel Islands at La Habra

St. John Bosco at Oxnard Pacifica

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

North Torrance 5, Alta Loma 1

Hart 2, Norwalk 2 (Hart advances on penalties, 3-1)

Redlands East Valley 1, Valley View 0 (OT)

Corona Santiago 1, Salesian 0

Semifinals, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Hart at North Torrance

#3 Redlands East Valley at Corona Santiago

DIVISION 4

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Hesperia 1, Sierra Vista 0

Norte Vista 2, Santa Paula 0

Culver City 2, Knight 1

Bellflower 2, Anaheim Canyon 1

Semifinals, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Norte Vista at #1 Hesperia

Culver City at Bellflower

DIVISION 5

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Pasadena Marshall 3, Citrus Hill 2

Desert Hot Springs 1, Palmdale 1 (Desert Hot Springs advances on penalties, 5-4)

Ayala 2, Baldwin Park 1 (OT)

Oak Hills 1, Chaparral 1 (Oak Hills advances on penalties, 5-4)

Semifinals, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Desert Hot Springs at Pasadena Marshall

Ayala at Oak Hills

DIVISION 6

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Brentwood 3, Charter Oak 0

Dunn 5, Cerritos Valley Christian 0

Pasadena Poly 1, Palmdale Aerospace 0

Ganesha 3, Ontario Christian 0

Semifinals, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.

#4 Dunn at #1 Brentwood

#2 Ganesha at Pasadena Poly

DIVISION 7

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Oakwood 2, Tarbut V’Torah 1

St. Bonaventure 3, Vasquez 0

Foothill Tech 2, St. Anthony 1

Woodcrest Christian 3, Heritage Christian 2

Semifinals, Saturday, 3 or 5 p.m.

Oakwood at #4 St. Bonaventure

#3 Foothill Tech at Woodcrest Christian

Notes: Championships, Feb. 28-29.

Times staff
