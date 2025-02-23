Advertisement
High School Sports

High school soccer: Southern Section playoff scores and updated pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS

SEMIFINALS

OPEN DIVISION

#1 JSerra 3, Santa Monica 2

#7 Loyola 1, #6 Hart 0

DIVISION 1

#12 Sultana 1, Bonita 0

Bishop Amat 5, #11 El Segundo 0

DIVISION 2

Harvard-Westlake 2, Edison I (OT)

Jurupa Hills 1, Valley View 0

DIVISION 3

Warren 3, Torrance 1

Anaheim 2, #7 Montclair 0

DIVISION 4

#8 Laguna Beach 2, Santa Ana 1

#10 Yucaipa 2, Beckman 1

DIVISION 5

Dominguez 1, #1 Los Amigos 0

#7 Desert Mirage 3, #11 Northwood 2

DIVISION 6

#4 St. Margaret’s 1, #16 Pioneer 0

#7 Channel Islands 3, #14 Hillcrest 0

DIVISION 7

Pasadena Poly 3, #5 Silverado 2

#3 Glenn 2, #2 Westminster La Quinta 1

DIVISION 8

#4 Chadwick 2, #9 Lancaster Desert Christian 0

St. Monica 2, #3 Magnolia Science 0

GIRLS

SEMIFINALS

OPEN DIVISION

#5 Corona Santiago 4, #8 Harvard-Westlake 0

#3 Santa Margarita 3, #2 Oaks Christian 2

DIVISION 1

#12 Troy 0, Westlake 0 (Troy wins 4-3 on penalty kicks)

Mater Dei 0, #2 Orange Lutheran 0 (Mater Dei wins 4-3 on penalty kicks)

DIVISION 2

#4 Warren 1, #8 Mira Costa 1 (Warren wins 5-3 on penalty kicks)

#7 Thousand Oaks 2, Alta Loma 1 (OT)

DIVISION 3

#16 Santa Ana Foothill 4, Portola 3 (OT)

DIVISION 4

#5 Sage Hill 2, #9 Coachella Valley 0

#10 La Mirada 1, Redlands East Valley 1 (La Mirada wins 5-4 on penalty kicks)

DIVISION 5

#9 Viewpoint 3, #5 Estancia 2

#10 Heritage 1, #14 Patriot 0

DIVISION 6

#1 Whittier Christian1, #13 Segerstrom (OT)

#15 Thacher 3, #6 Godinez 2

DIVISION 7

Pasadena Marshall 2, Rim of the World 1

Vista del Lago 4, #3 Grace 3

DIVISION 8

#1 South El Monte 1, #13 Wildomar Cornerstone Christian 0

#10 Temecula Prep 6, #3 AB Miller 2

Note: Boys & Girls Finals Feb. 28 or March 1.

