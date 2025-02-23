High school soccer: Southern Section playoff scores and updated pairings
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
SEMIFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#1 JSerra 3, Santa Monica 2
#7 Loyola 1, #6 Hart 0
DIVISION 1
#12 Sultana 1, Bonita 0
Bishop Amat 5, #11 El Segundo 0
DIVISION 2
Harvard-Westlake 2, Edison I (OT)
Jurupa Hills 1, Valley View 0
DIVISION 3
Warren 3, Torrance 1
Anaheim 2, #7 Montclair 0
DIVISION 4
#8 Laguna Beach 2, Santa Ana 1
#10 Yucaipa 2, Beckman 1
DIVISION 5
Dominguez 1, #1 Los Amigos 0
#7 Desert Mirage 3, #11 Northwood 2
DIVISION 6
#4 St. Margaret’s 1, #16 Pioneer 0
#7 Channel Islands 3, #14 Hillcrest 0
DIVISION 7
Pasadena Poly 3, #5 Silverado 2
#3 Glenn 2, #2 Westminster La Quinta 1
DIVISION 8
#4 Chadwick 2, #9 Lancaster Desert Christian 0
St. Monica 2, #3 Magnolia Science 0
GIRLS
SEMIFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#5 Corona Santiago 4, #8 Harvard-Westlake 0
#3 Santa Margarita 3, #2 Oaks Christian 2
DIVISION 1
#12 Troy 0, Westlake 0 (Troy wins 4-3 on penalty kicks)
Mater Dei 0, #2 Orange Lutheran 0 (Mater Dei wins 4-3 on penalty kicks)
DIVISION 2
#4 Warren 1, #8 Mira Costa 1 (Warren wins 5-3 on penalty kicks)
#7 Thousand Oaks 2, Alta Loma 1 (OT)
DIVISION 3
#16 Santa Ana Foothill 4, Portola 3 (OT)
DIVISION 4
#5 Sage Hill 2, #9 Coachella Valley 0
#10 La Mirada 1, Redlands East Valley 1 (La Mirada wins 5-4 on penalty kicks)
DIVISION 5
#9 Viewpoint 3, #5 Estancia 2
#10 Heritage 1, #14 Patriot 0
DIVISION 6
#1 Whittier Christian1, #13 Segerstrom (OT)
#15 Thacher 3, #6 Godinez 2
DIVISION 7
Pasadena Marshall 2, Rim of the World 1
Vista del Lago 4, #3 Grace 3
DIVISION 8
#1 South El Monte 1, #13 Wildomar Cornerstone Christian 0
#10 Temecula Prep 6, #3 AB Miller 2
Note: Boys & Girls Finals Feb. 28 or March 1.
