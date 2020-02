Basketball: City semifinal results and updated schedule

CITY BOYS’ BASKETBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Championship semifinals, Saturday

Fairfax 58, Birmingham 39

Westchester 56, King/Drew 44

Fifth-place game, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

#6 Taft at #5 Gardena

Third-place game, Wednesday, 7 p.m. at higher seed

#4 Birmingham at #3 King/Drew

Championship, Feb. 29, 7:30 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College

#2 Westchester vs. # 1 Fairfax

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Saturday

Palisades 44, View Park 35

Narbonne 50, Granada Hills 48

Championship, Feb. 29, 3 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College

#6 Narbonne vs. #5 Palisades

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Saturday

South East 54, Chatsworth 51

Los Angeles Roosevelt 57, Sun Valley Poly 51

Championship, Friday, 8:30 p.m. at site TBA

#11 Los Angeles Roosevelt vs. #4 South East

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Saturday

Arleta 72, Santee 44

San Fernando 65, Jefferson 63

Championship, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. at site TBA

#3 San Fernando vs. #1 Arleta

DIVISION IV

Semifinals, Saturday

Maywood 69, Los Angeles Kennedy 55

Sun Valley Magnet 59, Marquez 53

Championship, Wednesday at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA

#2 Sun Valley Magnet vs. #1 Maywood

DIVISION V

Semifinals, Saturday

Maywood CES 54, Larchmont 48

Dymally 59, Belmont 54

Championship, Wednesday at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA

#7 Dymally vs. #4 Maywood CES

CITY GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Championship semifinals, Saturday

Palisades 46, Granada Hills 43

Los Angeles Hamilton 60, El Camino Real 38

Fifth-place game, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#6 Crenshaw at #5 Narbonne

Third-place game, Tuesday, 2:30 p.m.

#4 Granada Hills at #2 El Camino Real

Championship, Feb. 29, 5 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College

#3 Los Angeles Hamilton vs. #1 Palisades

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Tuesday

#5 King/Drew at #1 Westchester, 7 p.m.

#7 Carson vs. #3 Eagle Rock at Los Angeles Wilson, 7 p.m.

Championship, Feb. 29, 1 p.m. at Los Angeles Southwest College

#1 Westchester/#5 King/Drew winner vs. #3 Eagle Rock/#7 Carson winner

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Saturday

Los Angeles Marshall 46, Bell 44

Los Angeles CES 40, Granada Hills Kennedy 28

Championship, Friday, 6 p.m. at site TBA

#6 Los Angeles CES vs. #1 Los Angeles Marshall

DIVISION III

Championship, Thursday, 5 p.m. at site TBA

#2 Marquez vs. #1 Central City Value

DIVISION IV

Championship, Wednesday at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA

#6 Los Angeles Kennedy vs. #1 Verdugo Hills

DIVISION V

Championship, Wednesday at Palisades or Granada Hills, time TBA

#2 Maywood CES vs. #1 Monroe