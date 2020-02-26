Prep baseball roundup: JSerra is off to a 6-0 start

How good is the JSerra pitching staff? Three shutouts in six games is a clue. The Lions are 6-0 after their latest victory, a 3-2 win over Palm Desert on Wednesday.

Gage Jump struck out seven in three innings. After trailing, 2-0, Palm Desert tied it at 2-2 in the top of the sixth inning before JSerra went back ahead in the bottom of the sixth on a RBI bunt from Colin Blanchard. Jake Taylor finished with two hits.

Huntington Beach 14, Harvard-Westlake 6: Jake Vogel finished with three hits and four RBIs, including a home run, for Huntington Beach. Shane Stafford added three hits and two RBIs. Sam Biller hit a grand slam for Harvard-Westlake.

Mission Viejo 3, Fullerton 2: The Diablos advanced to the championship game of the Newport Elks tournament. AJ Anzai threw a complete game and also contributed two hits.

Advertisement

Laguna Beach 11, Katella 1: Nolan Smith had three hits to help Laguna Beach improve to 6-0.

Corona 3, Temecula Valley 1: Damian Torres struck out four and walked none in a complete game.

Etiwanda 4, Claremont 2: Armando Briseno and Jack Holman hit home runs for the Eagles.

South Hills 3, Arcadia 1: The Huskies improved to 3-1.

Advertisement

Riverside Poly 4, King 2: Perrey Etter went three for three to lead Poly.

Beckman 4, Ontario Christian 3: Cooper Munro had two hits and two RBIs.

Mira Costa 6, Gahr 0: Addie Lee struck out five in three hits and Kyle Karros had two hits for Mira Costa.

Trabuco Hills 4, Tustin 2: Marcus Weinzimer went three for four and Jared Casebier struck out eight in four innings.

Damien 8, Capistrano Valley 4: Shaun Montoya contributed three hits and three RBIs, including a home run, to lead Damien.