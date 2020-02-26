Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Prep baseball roundup: JSerra is off to a 6-0 start

IMG_2528.jpg
JSerra pitcher Gage Jump struck out seven in three innings against Palm Desert.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Feb. 26, 2020
5:39 PM
How good is the JSerra pitching staff? Three shutouts in six games is a clue. The Lions are 6-0 after their latest victory, a 3-2 win over Palm Desert on Wednesday.

Gage Jump struck out seven in three innings. After trailing, 2-0, Palm Desert tied it at 2-2 in the top of the sixth inning before JSerra went back ahead in the bottom of the sixth on a RBI bunt from Colin Blanchard. Jake Taylor finished with two hits.

Huntington Beach 14, Harvard-Westlake 6: Jake Vogel finished with three hits and four RBIs, including a home run, for Huntington Beach. Shane Stafford added three hits and two RBIs. Sam Biller hit a grand slam for Harvard-Westlake.

Mission Viejo 3, Fullerton 2: The Diablos advanced to the championship game of the Newport Elks tournament. AJ Anzai threw a complete game and also contributed two hits.

Laguna Beach 11, Katella 1: Nolan Smith had three hits to help Laguna Beach improve to 6-0.

Corona 3, Temecula Valley 1: Damian Torres struck out four and walked none in a complete game.

Etiwanda 4, Claremont 2: Armando Briseno and Jack Holman hit home runs for the Eagles.

South Hills 3, Arcadia 1: The Huskies improved to 3-1.

Riverside Poly 4, King 2: Perrey Etter went three for three to lead Poly.

Beckman 4, Ontario Christian 3: Cooper Munro had two hits and two RBIs.

Mira Costa 6, Gahr 0: Addie Lee struck out five in three hits and Kyle Karros had two hits for Mira Costa.

Trabuco Hills 4, Tustin 2: Marcus Weinzimer went three for four and Jared Casebier struck out eight in four innings.

Damien 8, Capistrano Valley 4: Shaun Montoya contributed three hits and three RBIs, including a home run, to lead Damien.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
