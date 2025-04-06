The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

More to Read

25. LOS OSOS (9-3); Gavin Loeb-Keene is very good junior pitcher; NR

22. SUMMIT (14-3); Skyhawks are on long winning streak; 24

21. MIRA COSTA (15-2); A 15-14 win over rival Torrance was memorable; 22

20. ARCADIA (20-2); Headed to annual showdown with Crescenta Valley; 20

18. EL DORADO (15-4); Pitching has been outstanding; 14

13. LOS ALAMITOS (13-3-2); Second place in Sunset League; 18

11. JSERRA (7-6); Took two of three from Servite; 15

9. SANTA MARGARITA (10-5); Took two of three from Mater Dei; 11

5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (12-5); Jake Kim has hit five home runs; 8

2. LA MIRADA (13-2); Headed to Cary, N.C., for national tournament; 3

1. CORONA (14-0); Six home runs for Anthony Murphy; 1

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 7.

Brothers Trent, left, and Jared Grindlinger have been big for Huntington Beach.

