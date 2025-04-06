Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Trent Grindlinger shouts while standing on the field and Jared Grindlinger throws the ball. They play for Huntington Beach.
Brothers Trent, left, and Jared Grindlinger have been big for Huntington Beach.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 7.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. CORONA (14-0); Six home runs for Anthony Murphy; 1

2. LA MIRADA (13-2); Headed to Cary, N.C., for national tournament; 3

3. HUNTINGTON BEACH (12-1); Grindlinger brothers each hit home runs; 4

4. CRESPI (14-1); 14-game winning streak ended by Sierra Canyon; 2

5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (12-5); Jake Kim has hit five home runs; 8

6. VILLA PARK (13-4); Two-game series with Cypress; 6

7. AQUINAS (12-1); National Classic champion; 10

8. ST. JOHN BOSCO (11-3); Three-game sweep of Orange Lutheran; NR

9. SANTA MARGARITA (10-5); Took two of three from Mater Dei; 11

10. MATER DEI (11-4); Three-game series with JSerra; 7

11. JSERRA (7-6); Took two of three from Servite; 15

12. VISTA MURRIETA (8-4-1); Southwestern League play begins; 12

13. LOS ALAMITOS (13-3-2); Second place in Sunset League; 18

14. ORANGE LUTHERAN (11-4); Three-game series with JSerra; 5

15. CORONA CENTENNIAL (11-2); Face Norco in league; 16

16. YUCAIPA (12-5); 21 hits for Evan Heaton; 9

17. FOOTHILL (14-5); Gavin Lauridsen continues to star; 13

18. EL DORADO (15-4); Pitching has been outstanding; 14

19. SIERRA CANYON (9-8); Sophomore catcher Dezi Delgado is a keeper; 17

20. ARCADIA (20-2); Headed to annual showdown with Crescenta Valley; 20

21. MIRA COSTA (15-2); A 15-14 win over rival Torrance was memorable; 22

22. SUMMIT (14-3); Skyhawks are on long winning streak; 24

23. LOYOLA (11-4); Three-game sweep of Chaminade; NR

24. CYPRESS (11-8); Lost in National Classic final; 25

25. LOS OSOS (9-3); Gavin Loeb-Keene is very good junior pitcher; NR

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement