The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 7.
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week
1. CORONA (14-0); Six home runs for Anthony Murphy; 1
2. LA MIRADA (13-2); Headed to Cary, N.C., for national tournament; 3
3. HUNTINGTON BEACH (12-1); Grindlinger brothers each hit home runs; 4
4. CRESPI (14-1); 14-game winning streak ended by Sierra Canyon; 2
5. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (12-5); Jake Kim has hit five home runs; 8
6. VILLA PARK (13-4); Two-game series with Cypress; 6
7. AQUINAS (12-1); National Classic champion; 10
8. ST. JOHN BOSCO (11-3); Three-game sweep of Orange Lutheran; NR
9. SANTA MARGARITA (10-5); Took two of three from Mater Dei; 11
10. MATER DEI (11-4); Three-game series with JSerra; 7
11. JSERRA (7-6); Took two of three from Servite; 15
12. VISTA MURRIETA (8-4-1); Southwestern League play begins; 12
13. LOS ALAMITOS (13-3-2); Second place in Sunset League; 18
14. ORANGE LUTHERAN (11-4); Three-game series with JSerra; 5
15. CORONA CENTENNIAL (11-2); Face Norco in league; 16
16. YUCAIPA (12-5); 21 hits for Evan Heaton; 9
17. FOOTHILL (14-5); Gavin Lauridsen continues to star; 13
18. EL DORADO (15-4); Pitching has been outstanding; 14
19. SIERRA CANYON (9-8); Sophomore catcher Dezi Delgado is a keeper; 17
20. ARCADIA (20-2); Headed to annual showdown with Crescenta Valley; 20
21. MIRA COSTA (15-2); A 15-14 win over rival Torrance was memorable; 22
22. SUMMIT (14-3); Skyhawks are on long winning streak; 24
23. LOYOLA (11-4); Three-game sweep of Chaminade; NR
24. CYPRESS (11-8); Lost in National Classic final; 25
25. LOS OSOS (9-3); Gavin Loeb-Keene is very good junior pitcher; NR
