High School Sports

Prep baseball: Glendora improves to 8-0 with win over Edison

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
March 2, 2020
7:50 PM
Glendora High School is off to an 8-0 start in baseball after a 4-1 victory over Huntington Beach Edison on Monday.

Jake Gonzalez went three for three and Braydon Wooldridge added two RBIs. Josh VerKuilen threw five innings to pick up the victory.

Glendora begins league play on Thursday against unbeaten Bonita.

Thousand Oaks 4, El Camino Real 2: The Lancers (7-0) stayed unbeaten behind Jacob Wilson, who contributed two RBIs and also closed out the game with a scoreless seventh.

San Pedro 3, South Torrance 3: After nine innings, the game was called a tie because of darkness. Alex Pacheco had two hits for San Pedro. Cain Lusic hit a home run.

Cleveland 16, Agoura 1: Adrian Gonzalez and Ivan Castillo each had three hits.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
