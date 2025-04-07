Prep baseball roundup: Norco gets 17 hits in win over Corona Centennial
- Share via
-
Norco collected 17 hits and hit two home runs to win the first game of a three-game Big VIII League series against Corona Centennial 15-3 on Monday.
Kevin Leon hit a three-run home run and finished with seven RBIs. Daniel Luther hit a three-run home run. Freshman Jordan Ayala had three hits and three RBIs. Sophomore Dylan Seward scored four runs.
Sun Valley Poly 10, Kennedy 3: Brenis Mayorga finished with three hits and five RBIs for Poly, which is 7-0 in the Valley Mission League.
Sylmar 10, San Fernando 0: Mike Andrade had three RBIs and Luis Mendoza threw a five-inning shutout for Sylmar in a Valley Mission League game.
Garfield 4, Legacy 2: Victor Alvarez struck out nine for Garfield.
Bell 4, South Gate 0: Manuel Pasillas struck out eight in five innings and Jayden Rojas had two hits for Bell.
Long Beach Millikan 4, Trabuco Hills 0: Adrian Ramirez had three hits and Thomas Ramsey struck out 10 in a complete game for Millikan.
Damien 6, Etiwanda 3: Brady Bickham had the key hit during a four-run sixth inning for Damien.
Temecula Valley 10, Vista Murrieta 2: Chase Hilt threw a complete game in a Southwestern League opener. He also had three hits.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.