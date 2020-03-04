When they were in their 20s, Todd Wolfson and Nick Halic were dreamers coaching together

Way back in 2009, there was a group of coaches just starting out in their 20s.

Todd Wolfson was hired as head coach at Chaminade at age 22. He hired Nick Halic, Mike Dulaney and Rai Colston on his staff.

“We were all first-year coaches,” Halic said. “It was super fun.”

On Thursday night, Wolfson and Halic will enjoy hanging out while coaching their respective teams. Wolfson is coach at St. Francis, seeded No. 1 in the Southern California Division II regional. Halic is coach at Birmingham, a City Section power.

Advertisement

“What we learned is how hard it was to be a coach,” Halic said.

Wolfson sure did a good job of hiring his assistants. Halic went on to win a City title at Birmingham. Dulaney is head coach at St. Genevieve. Colston is head coach of El Camino Real’s girls’ team. Wolfson won a state title in 2014 at Chaminade.

Halic said he has been impressed with how Wolfson has built up the culture at St. Francis similar to Chaminade.

“He was about culture and connecting alumni,” Halic said.

Advertisement

Wolfson created the Cage student section at Chaminade and has helped promote the Dungeon at St. Francis.

Chaminade lost in a section championship game to Price and Allen Crabbe when they were coaching together. Now all the former coaches root for each other.