Chaminade girls’ basketball coach Megan Kelso steps away amid bullying allegations

Chaminade High girls’ basketball coach Megan Kelso is stepping away from the team amid allegations that she bullied players on her team.

In an email sent by the West Hills Catholic school to players and their families this week, Chaminade principal Luis Guerra said Kelso “will be taking a leave from her leadership role on the team.” The Times has viewed the email and confirmed that the information in it is accurate.

“We respect the privacy and dignity of our employees and our students, and for that reason, we are unable to provide any additional information,” Guerra wrote in the email. “We ask that you respect the privacy of Ms. Kelso also.”

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Daily News reported that Kelso was “forced to resign after more than a year of complaints by players and parents ... alleging that she has routinely bullied players” and exhibited other inappropriate behavior, such as body-shaming players and making lewd and homophobic comments.

The article cites “seven current and former players, 11 parents, a former assistant coach and an attorney representing the families” as its sources for information it received through “dozens of interviews with the Southern California News Group, in emails, letters and confidential Chaminade documents obtained by SCNG.”

The Times reached out to Kelso for comment but she did not immediately respond. Guerra, Chaminade president Rob Webb and vice principal for student support Lisa Magorien also did not immediately respond to questions from The Times relating to this story.

Kelso was a longtime Chaminade assistant coach before being promoted in 2019 to replace Kelli DiMuro, who left for Cal Lutheran after leading the Eagles to two state titles and four Southern Section championships in 22 years. Chaminade went 74-37 under Kelso, advancing to the Southern Section Division 1 semifinals twice and the CIF state tournament once.

Jason Ancrum, who was formerly the head girls’ basketball coach at Agoura and is in his first season as an assistant at Chaminade, will serve as interim head coach. Jasmine Parker, a teacher at Chaminade, will be his assistant coach.