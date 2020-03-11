Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

LAUSD bans spectators from sporting events

Brandon Bohning
Fans won’t be allowed to LASUD sporting events effective immediately.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
March 11, 2020
7:28 PM
The Los Angeles Unified School District has directed its high school principals and athletic directors to ban spectators from sporting events effective immediately to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to a memo sent to schools.

Fairfax High athletic director Shane Cox said Wednesday it will be a difficult task telling parents they cannot come watch their kids play.

“We’re going to politely ask parents to stay home,” he said. “We’re going to try to do our best to comply.”

The decision comes as professional and college sports leagues try to figure out a strategy to deal with growing safety concerns over the coronavirus.

“Everyone is trying to respond and protect kids as much as they can,” Cox said.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
