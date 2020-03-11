LAUSD bans spectators from sporting events

The Los Angeles Unified School District has directed its high school principals and athletic directors to ban spectators from sporting events effective immediately to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to a memo sent to schools.

Fairfax High athletic director Shane Cox said Wednesday it will be a difficult task telling parents they cannot come watch their kids play.

“We’re going to politely ask parents to stay home,” he said. “We’re going to try to do our best to comply.”

The decision comes as professional and college sports leagues try to figure out a strategy to deal with growing safety concerns over the coronavirus.

“Everyone is trying to respond and protect kids as much as they can,” Cox said.

