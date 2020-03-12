CIF state basketball championships are canceled because of the coronavirus

The CIF announced in a conference call with coaches and administrators on Thursday morning that it is canceling the state basketball championships scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The decision comes after California Gov. Gavin Newsom joined state health officials in recommending the cancellation of gatherings of 250 or more people across the entire state, escalating the effort by his administration to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Effective Immediately - The California Interscholastic Federation ("CIF") has canceled all remaining CIF State Basketball Championship games. Full Details Here: https://t.co/yHtGCLVb0n — CIF State (@CIFState) March 12, 2020

The new policy from the California Department of Public Health, which will be in effect at least through March, marks the first time the state has issued a request for all residents to adopt social distancing measures and represents a new sense of urgency in the administration’s approach to fighting the virus.

Games were scheduled to take place beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday. Teams and parents from Southern California had been preparing to travel via buses, planes and vans. The growing concerns caused the family of at least one player from a Southern California team to pull him from the team trip, according to a coach who asked for anonymity to protect the identity of the player.

The Los Angeles Unified School District announced on Wednesday that spectators would not be permitted at sporting events. The NBA has suspended its season. Major League Soccer has suspended its season. The NCAA tournament will limit spectators to essential personnel and limited family members.

Spectrum was scheduled to televise all 12 games of the CIF finals.