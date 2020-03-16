Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Andre Henry, Mason Hooks named co-MVPs of the Mission League

477148_SP_0104_mason_hooks_5_GMF.jpg
Mason Hooks of Harvard-Westlake was named co-MVP of the Mission League with Andre Henry of St. Francis.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
March 16, 2020
1:49 PM
Share

Andre Henry of St. Francis and Mason Hooks of Harvard-Westlake have been named the co-MVPs of the Mission League for their basketball contributions this season.

Henry averaged 24.7 points for the Golden Knights, who won the Southern California Division II regional. Hooks averaged 18 points for Harvard-Westlake, which went unbeaten in Mission League play.

First-team all-leaguers include juniors Kenneth Simpson Jr. and Keith Higgins Jr. of Chaminade, freshman Mike Price of Crespi, sophomore Ben Shtolzberg of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and seniors Brandon Whitney of Alemany, Jason Gallant of St. Francis and Brase Dottin of Harvard-Westlake.

Second-team all-league: Colby Brooks, Loyola, Sr.; Spencer Hubbard, Harvard-Westlake, Sr.; Nico Ponce, Alemany, So.; Abe Eagle, Chaminade, Sr.; Truman Gettings, Harvard-Westlake, Jr.; Ryan Engs, Notre Dame, Sr.; Dusty Stromer, Notre Dame, Fr.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement