Andre Henry, Mason Hooks named co-MVPs of the Mission League

Andre Henry of St. Francis and Mason Hooks of Harvard-Westlake have been named the co-MVPs of the Mission League for their basketball contributions this season.

Henry averaged 24.7 points for the Golden Knights, who won the Southern California Division II regional. Hooks averaged 18 points for Harvard-Westlake, which went unbeaten in Mission League play.

First-team all-leaguers include juniors Kenneth Simpson Jr. and Keith Higgins Jr. of Chaminade, freshman Mike Price of Crespi, sophomore Ben Shtolzberg of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and seniors Brandon Whitney of Alemany, Jason Gallant of St. Francis and Brase Dottin of Harvard-Westlake.

Second-team all-league: Colby Brooks, Loyola, Sr.; Spencer Hubbard, Harvard-Westlake, Sr.; Nico Ponce, Alemany, So.; Abe Eagle, Chaminade, Sr.; Truman Gettings, Harvard-Westlake, Jr.; Ryan Engs, Notre Dame, Sr.; Dusty Stromer, Notre Dame, Fr.

