High School Sports

Brandon Boston of Sierra Canyon, Brooke Demetre of Mater Dei named Open Division players of the year

Brandon Boston of Sierra Canyon has been chosen the Open Division player of the year.
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
March 30, 2020
3:26 PM
Brandon Boston of Sierra Canyon and Brooke Demetre of Santa Ana Mater Dei have been chosen the Open Division players of the year in Southern Section boys’ and girls’ basketball.

Boston led Sierra Canyon to the Open Division title. Demetre, a junior, led Mater Dei to the girls’ title.

Joshua Christopher of Mayfair was named the Division I boys’ player of the year.

Junior Kiki Iriafen of Harvard Westlake was named the Division I girls’ player of the year.

