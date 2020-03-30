Brandon Boston of Sierra Canyon, Brooke Demetre of Mater Dei named Open Division players of the year

Brandon Boston of Sierra Canyon and Brooke Demetre of Santa Ana Mater Dei have been chosen the Open Division players of the year in Southern Section boys’ and girls’ basketball.
Boston led Sierra Canyon to the Open Division title. Demetre, a junior, led Mater Dei to the girls’ title.
Joshua Christopher of Mayfair was named the Division I boys’ player of the year.
All-CIF boys basketball. https://t.co/xDSnRxqVhv— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 30, 2020
Junior Kiki Iriafen of Harvard Westlake was named the Division I girls’ player of the year.
All-CIF girls basketball https://t.co/2h3YMj9aHF— eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 30, 2020