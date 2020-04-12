Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Sierra Canyon’s Ziaire Williams announces he will play at Stanford

Sierra Canyon’s Ziaire Williams shoots against Minnehaha in Minneapolis in January.
Sierra Canyon’s Ziaire Williams shoots during a game against Minnehaha Academy at the Target Center in Minneapolis in January.
(Hannah Foslien / Getty Images)
By Hans TesselaarAssistant Sports Editor 
April 12, 2020
1:32 PM
Ziaire Williams finally has a college home.

Williams, one of the stars on a loaded Chatsworth Sierra Canyon High basketball team, announced Sunday that he will play at Stanford.

The 6-foot-9 swingman, known for his versatility on offense and aggressiveness on defense, chose the Cardinal over USC, Arizona and North Carolina. Williams is rated as the fifth-best prospect in the nation by 247Sports.com.

Williams averaged 15 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game for Sierra Canyon, which won the Southern Section Open Division championship and was set to play for a state championship when the COVID-19 pandemic ended the high school season.

Williams was selected The Times’ player of the year for the Southland.

This is a developing story. The Times will have more soon.

Hans Tesselaar
Hans Tesselaar is an assistant sports editor for the Los Angeles Times, in charge of coverage of college sports and hockey.
