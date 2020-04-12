Sierra Canyon’s Ziaire Williams announces he will play at Stanford

Ziaire Williams finally has a college home.

Williams, one of the stars on a loaded Chatsworth Sierra Canyon High basketball team, announced Sunday that he will play at Stanford.

The 6-foot-9 swingman, known for his versatility on offense and aggressiveness on defense, chose the Cardinal over USC, Arizona and North Carolina. Williams is rated as the fifth-best prospect in the nation by 247Sports.com.

Williams averaged 15 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game for Sierra Canyon, which won the Southern Section Open Division championship and was set to play for a state championship when the COVID-19 pandemic ended the high school season.

Williams was selected The Times’ player of the year for the Southland.

