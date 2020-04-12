Season Interrupted: Palisades hoops star Jane Nwaba finds inspiration at home

Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Jane Nwaba

School: Palisades

Sport: Basketball, forward

Key stats: Averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds to earn City Section girls’ basketball player of the year honors; led Palisades to the Open Division title and Southern California Division II regional title

Summer plans: Working out with her brother David Nwaba, a NBA free agent who has played for four teams.

Fall plans: Will attend Pepperdine.

On the season being canceled just before the state championship:

“It was definitely sad and heartbreaking. The team took it hard, but our coaches got us together and told us it happens for a reason. We were positive after that.”

Words of wisdom her brother offered with sports on hold:

“He’s told me to just keep active with an outside basketball court, to get up shots, work on my ball handling, do sit-ups, do cardio in the house.”

What she’s doing with her free time:

“I’m baking things. I need to learn how to cook. I tried baking a cake, but it wasn’t the best. Then I tried chicken and rice and shrimp pasta.”

On how the pandemic has affected her as the daughter of a nurse:

“Seeing my mother leave in the morning, she says a prayer not to get sick and prays for her co-workers. I think it’s so powerful she’s going to the place where they have the actual sickness. She loves to help people. It inspires me even more.”

What she’s see herself doing in 10 years:

“Almost on the way to finishing school. I want to be in the medical profession.”

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool