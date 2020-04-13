Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Mayfair star Joshua Christopher commits to Arizona State

Mayfair guard Josh Christopher drives against Henderson (Nev.) Liberty forward Jordan Wafer.
Mayfair guard Joshua Christopher drives against Henderson (Nev.) Liberty forward Jordan Wafer during a 2018-19 season game.
(Courtesy of Nick Koza)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
April 13, 2020
8:32 PM
Joshua Christopher, a McDonald’s All-American and four-year basketball standout at Lakewood Mayfair, announced Monday night that he has selected Arizona State as his college choice.

The 6-foot-5 Christopher averaged 29.4 points and 11.2 rebounds this past season.

He was one of the most entertaining players in Southern California because of his ability to dunk and score from anywhere on the court.

Fans were losing patience throughout the day on social media wondering when an announcement would be made. Christopher reportedly waited until 8:24 p.m. PDT in honor of Kobe Bryant, who four years ago to the day scored 60 points in his farewell game.

He took his time in making a college decision and wasn’t afraid to promote potential choices, leaving fans of Michigan, Arizona State, UCLA and USC all thinking they were in the running.

He was the last big-time recruit from the class of 2020 to announce his decision.

Christopher has a brother, Caleb, who was a freshman on Arizona State’s basketball roster last season. The 6-foot-1 guard played 29 minutes in nine games, scoring six points.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
