Column: Russell White’s son Zachary might be a freshman, but he helps Notre Dame win

Zachary White, a 6-foot-5, 15-year-old freshman, might be the tallest member of the famous White family.

“We check the milkman, the postman, and he’s the tallest,” joked his father, Russell White, the legendary running back from Encino Crespi High, California and the Rams.

Russell said he measured at nearly 5-9 at the NFL combine in 1993. His wife, Aminah, is 5-9. Heisman Trophy winner Charles White, Russell’s uncle, was 5-10.

“It’s a blessing. We never knew we’d get a tall kid,” Russell said. “It’s nice to stand next to your son and you’re at his chest.”

Zachary is a starting guard for Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, which plays at 8 p.m. Friday in the Division I state championship game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento against Livermore Granada.

Freshman Zachary White of Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/B5GRcUpXnu — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 1, 2023

It will be a homecoming for Aminah’s side of the family. She grew up in the Bay Area. Russell also has friends from Northern California, since he played at Cal and once served as CIF commissioner for the Oakland Section.

Don’t anyone doubt where White’s loyalties lie.

“Southern California,” Russell said. “That will never change.”

Russell is an assistant athletic director and eight-man football coach at Flintridge Prep. He has another son, Xavier, playing football at Chatsworth Sierra Canyon.

Zachary never gave football much of a chance.

“I just liked basketball,” he said.

Former Crespi, Cal and Rams running back Russell White, who led Crespi to the 1986 Division 1 football championship. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Russell remembers Zachary taking a basketball with him to school in the first grade, though he played a little flag football in middle school.

“He’s not a bad DB,” Russell said.

He’s not a bad basketball player, either. He has filled a vital role for the top-seeded Knights, who have relied on the all-star trio of Dusty Stromer, Caleb Foster and Mercy Miller. White scored eight points in Tuesday’s 80-61 regional championship win over Chatsworth Sierra Canyon.

White should be playing the wing position but has been needed to play the center position as a rebounder and post defender with his height when the team is using a five-guard lineup. He made a key shot late in Notre Dame’s win over Sierra Canyon earlier this season at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion.

Ball somehow finds the freshman — Zach White — for corner 3. Notre Dame 31, Sierra Canyon 23 late in first half pic.twitter.com/5uJGASPn3X — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) March 8, 2023

“He’s a freshman, but what he’s been doing is a very mature version of a role player,” coach Matt Sargeant said. “He’s defending at a high level, rebounding and his shooting has been high percentage. He’s been pretty steady throughout the whole year.”

Averaging eight points and four rebounds, White waits for his opportunities. If opponents devote too much attention to the Stromer-Foster-Miller scoring machine, White can burn them.

What’s intriguing is how people react when they learn about White’s father.

“I find it funny. I didn’t get to see him,” he said.

Zachary got some insight walking through the entrance of Crespi’s gym and looking at the school’s Hall of Pride, seeing his father’s photo prominently displayed in the trophy case. He has seen video of his father’s football days too.

“I saw his mix tape from high school and saw a highlight of him hurdling over a guy in college,” Zachary said. “I was like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy. That’s my dad. That’s kind of hard to believe.’”

Dad is enjoying being a fan.

“I think Zach has taken everything in stride and is enjoying the journey,” Russell said. “I’m most proud of his academics. Basketball is icing on the cake. He’s having a good time.”