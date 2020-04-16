Harvard-Westlake to face Brooklyn Poly Prep Country Day in virtual sports competition

Get ready for virtual football challenges.

It starts next week for Studio City Harvard-Westlake and Brooklyn Poly Prep Country Day in New York. The two football programs will be joining forces on a Zoom video call with 10 players from each team engaging in a physical challenge from their homes. Then it will be four players vs. four players.

“We challenged them,” said Poly Prep athletic director Rich Corso, who’s a former Harvard-Westlake water polo coach.

Harvard-Westlake coach Aaron Huerta had his 31 players do 100 pushups, 100 situps, 100 squats and 100 lunges over a Zoom call. They were timed and the 10 fastest will advance to face Poly Prep.

Next week it will be Harvard-Westlake vs. Poly Prep in what is being called the 400. Poly Prep is also going to compete against Oaks Christian water polo and football teams. Poly Prep’s head of school is former Harvard-Westlake athletic director Audrius Barzdukas.

“This could be the future,” Barzdukas said.

Who knows if he was kidding or serious, but it’s the best sports teams can do right now engaging in remote competitions using technology in the month of social distancing.

“I want these kids to compete every day,” Huerta said. “They had a lot of fun.”

Sophomore running back/defensive back Josh Dixon had Harvard-Westlake’s fastest times in doing pushups, situps, squats and lunges.