Prep talk: Students get on-the-job training broadcasting games

Few high schools in Southern California have invested more time and money into helping students become sports announcers than Harvard-Westlake, which offers a free livestream of its athletic competitions featuring students doing play by play while supported by five cameras, instant replay and graphics that can be better than seen on ESPN at times.

This year’s announcing team has been broadcasting games of the No. 1-ranked Harvard-Westlake boys’ basketball team. That’s seniors Alex Dinh and Alden Detmer. They are fulfilling a tradition established by Jake Lancer, who’s now at Syracuse studying communications.

Since Harvard-Westlake is the home team for all of its basketball playoff games, the school will have a free live stream with commentary throughout. First up is La Mirada on Wednesday. https://t.co/MWoHo5CvBO — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 12, 2025

Harvard-Westlake isn’t the only school allowing its students to get on-the-job experience, but the school certainly has put together one of the more sophisticated and professional operations. Harvard-Westlake made a deal with NFHS Network allowing it to control its broadcasts and enabling free broadcasts during home games of the Open Division playoffs starting Wednesday night.

There are dunk cameras and, most importantly, reliable internet so that games don’t get interrupted in the middle because of a technology issue. The students are professional and reliable in their commentary. They even got to broadcast from Intuit Dome this year as part of a one-day showcase.

Advertisement

Jason Kelly, the school’s athletic director for communications, helps oversee the events and makes sure the announcers are receiving support and understanding this is their time to practice their craft for the future. …

Marvin Street is stepping down as a teacher and football coach at Chatsworth effective June 30. He made a huge impact getting his players to focus on academics and prepare for the future. …

Do you recognize him? One of the top running backs. Aaron Emanuel. Quartz Hill and USC. pic.twitter.com/KyOb6nBAWl — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 11, 2025

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

