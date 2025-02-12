Advertisement
Prep talk: Students get on-the-job training broadcasting games

Harvard-Westlake announcers Alex Dinh (left) and Alden Detmer broadcast a games on free live stream.
Harvard-Westlake announcers Alex Dinh, left, and Aiden Detmer broadcast games on a free livestream.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Few high schools in Southern California have invested more time and money into helping students become sports announcers than Harvard-Westlake, which offers a free livestream of its athletic competitions featuring students doing play by play while supported by five cameras, instant replay and graphics that can be better than seen on ESPN at times.

This year’s announcing team has been broadcasting games of the No. 1-ranked Harvard-Westlake boys’ basketball team. That’s seniors Alex Dinh and Alden Detmer. They are fulfilling a tradition established by Jake Lancer, who’s now at Syracuse studying communications.

Harvard-Westlake isn’t the only school allowing its students to get on-the-job experience, but the school certainly has put together one of the more sophisticated and professional operations. Harvard-Westlake made a deal with NFHS Network allowing it to control its broadcasts and enabling free broadcasts during home games of the Open Division playoffs starting Wednesday night.

There are dunk cameras and, most importantly, reliable internet so that games don’t get interrupted in the middle because of a technology issue. The students are professional and reliable in their commentary. They even got to broadcast from Intuit Dome this year as part of a one-day showcase.

Jason Kelly, the school’s athletic director for communications, helps oversee the events and makes sure the announcers are receiving support and understanding this is their time to practice their craft for the future. …

Marvin Street is stepping down as a teacher and football coach at Chatsworth effective June 30. He made a huge impact getting his players to focus on academics and prepare for the future. …

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

