High School Sports

Season Interrupted: Aly Kaneshiro gets the college she wants, not the finish

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
April 26, 2020
6 AM
Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Aly Kaneshiro

School: Santa Clarita Hart

Sport: Softball, catcher

Key stats: Batted .514 with three home runs and 10 RBIs for 9-2 Hart

Summer plans: Will play travel ball

Fall plans: Will attend Stanford

On dealing with a canceled season:
“It’s not easy. I love my team. I think we would have had a special year. There’s a 1,000 ways our season could have been cut short but we never expected it to be this. It was shocking. It was upsetting.”

On changing her college choice:
“I was originally committed to UC Davis as a sophomore. I continued to work hard to see where it took me. Everything happens for a reason. Stanford came around, and it’s always been my dream school.”

How she practices:
“You got to work with what you got. Fortunately I have both my brothers home. Both played baseball. I play catch with them or my dad.”

Are her brothers throwing hard enough:
“Surprisingly they’re able to keep up.”

The creative things she’s doing with her free time:
“I’m trying to do a 2,000-piece puzzle. It’s a very slow pace. I’ve also discovered I can somewhat draw. I’ve been binge-watching my Netflix.”

What she misses most:
“The atmosphere, the camaraderie, the competition. It’s all what makes the sport so great.”

The lessons she’s learned:
“I learned never take anything for granted. You don’t realize exactly what you have until it’s gone. I took a lot of things for granted.”

Where she sees herself in 10 years:
“I hope to have a family, having a job where I can help other people. I want to go into the medical field.”

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.

High School SportsCoronavirus Pandemic
Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
