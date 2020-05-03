Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

New ways to show sportsmanship without shaking hands in sports competitions

Shaking Hands
Shaking hands is out as long as the coronavirus pandemic is on, so what are we supposed to do after sporting events?
(Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
May 3, 2020
3:33 PM
Share

Shaking hands is an act of sportsmanship found at almost every sports competition.

When sports resumes, what will be the new way to show sportsmanship in the era of COVID-19?

Let’s unleash the imagination of sports competitions barring shaking hands.

Football

Everyone wears a helmet, so you can take it off and click the helmet with an opposing player or keep it on and do a headbutt.

Advertisement

Baseball/softball

Everyone has a glove, so you touch glove to glove.

Basketball

Size matters, so the elbow touch fits perfectly. If a guard needs to touch the elbow of a 7-footer, he can jump.

Advertisement

Golf

Club to club works as long as someone doesn’t throw it at you.

Volleyball

Those knee pads to prevent players from scraping their knees will be used to touch knees.

Advertisement

Swimming

Take off those caps and it’s cap to cap.

Soccer

This will require the most imagination. Think of Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz.” Players can click each other’s shoes.

Advertisement

Tennis

Racket to racket.

Wrestling

The head gear is perfect for touch to touch.

Advertisement

Track

If it’s a pole vaulter, they can use their poles. If it’s a runner, cleat to cleat.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement