New ways to show sportsmanship without shaking hands in sports competitions

Shaking hands is an act of sportsmanship found at almost every sports competition.

When sports resumes, what will be the new way to show sportsmanship in the era of COVID-19?

Let’s unleash the imagination of sports competitions barring shaking hands.

Football

Everyone wears a helmet, so you can take it off and click the helmet with an opposing player or keep it on and do a headbutt.

Baseball/softball

Everyone has a glove, so you touch glove to glove.

Basketball

Size matters, so the elbow touch fits perfectly. If a guard needs to touch the elbow of a 7-footer, he can jump.

Golf

Club to club works as long as someone doesn’t throw it at you.

Volleyball

Those knee pads to prevent players from scraping their knees will be used to touch knees.

Swimming

Take off those caps and it’s cap to cap.

Soccer

This will require the most imagination. Think of Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz.” Players can click each other’s shoes.

Tennis

Racket to racket.

Wrestling

The head gear is perfect for touch to touch.

Track

If it’s a pole vaulter, they can use their poles. If it’s a runner, cleat to cleat.

