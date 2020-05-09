Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Season Interrupted: For Jack Zwiers, the end of the year was doubly tough

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
May 9, 2020
6 AM
UPDATED 6 AM
Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Jack Zwiers

School: Los Angeles University

Sport: Volleyball

Key stats: Middle blocker for team seen as top challenger to Palisades in the Western League

Fall plans: Will attend Cal State Northridge

On the season being canceled:

“It’s definitely been frustrating. What should have been a four-year career in high school is two because I had an injury my freshman year and then the coronavirus.”

On his high school sports experience:

“It was a learning experience. It’s helped me learn to be a teammate, appreciate my teammates, work not just for myself but have the whole team succeed.”

On life without sports:

“I’ve been lying around doing mostly things on my phone. I do try to go on a walk once in a while, stay home and play games on my Playstation.”

On celebrating senior night at home:

“My mom came up with the idea. They made me a steak, made posters, took pictures and we had a real fun night. I made a lot of memories in my two years. It’s good to look back and celebrate the two years I had rather than the two years I missed.”

Lessons learned for the class of 2020:

“I don’t see the teacher each day telling me I have to do this. I think it’s better because when you get to college, it’s going to be like that. The big lesson is to be more responsible for myself and my school work and me making sure I get things done.”

Where he sees himself in 10 years:

“Majoring in cinema and television arts.”

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
