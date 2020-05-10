Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Season Interrupted: Mission Viejo’s Hayden Cody has Angels dreams

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
May 10, 2020
6 AM
Name: Hayden Cody

School: Mission Viejo

Sport: Baseball, pitcher

Key stats: Was 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA

Fall plans: Will attend Cal State Northridge

On the abrupt end to the season:
“When I found out, I was with my coach in his class. He [said] ‘Hayden, come over for a second.’ He told me it’s probably going to get canceled, and baseball is my life. I took it straight to the heart. I was bummed, low energy. I was in denial. ‘No, this is not going to happen.’ ”

On life without sports:
“I like all sports. ‘SportsCenter’ is my main channel. The last 50 days has been awkward having nothing on to talk about.”

How he stays in shape:
“I have a couple medicine balls I’ll throw into a net. I also have a buddy who can meet me at a park to play catch. My travel ball coach is sending me lifts to do every day.”

What new things he’s discovered with his free time:
“We just got a new dog. I’m picking up dog training. He’s potty trained, can sit and knows his name.”

On what he’s learned:
“You never know how anything in life is going to end up. Things can change in the blink of an eye like the season. I’m blessed with what I have. I’ve learned how good my work ethic was. Not having all my resources to work out, I’ve had to dig deep in the bag of my tricks and see what I can pull. I’ve learned mental toughness.”

Where he sees himself in 10 years:
“I hope in the majors. I would like to play for the Angels and be like Jered Weaver.”

High School SportsCoronavirus Pandemic
Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
