Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Season Interrupted: Volleyball star Dain Johnson looks to the future

×
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
May 22, 2020
9:10 AM
Share

Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Dain Johnson

School: Manhattan Beach Mira Costa

Sport: Volleyball

Advertisement

Key stats: 6-foot-7 middle blocker was key player for No. 1 ranked team in Southern Section Division 1.

Fall plans: Will attend UC Santa Barbara

High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Snapshots of high school seasons cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic
ENCINO, CALIF. - FEB. 19, 2019. Harvard-Westlake outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong bats against Birming
High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Snapshots of high school seasons cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic
A look at the high school sport standouts whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

On the cancellation of the season:
“It was and still is a big bummer. There’s frustration knowing you were that close to getting to the places you wanted to be as a team but having it drop out from under your feet was painful and still stings. At this point I’m trying to use it as fuel going into the future.”

Advertisement

On beach volleyball courts being closed:
“I saw some videos of the department of beach and harbor guys cutting down the nets. That’s just salt in the wound.”

On life without sports:
“It’s a pain. It really sucks. It’s kind of frustrating because it’s great having that routine. The closest thing I can get is watching that Michael Jordan documentary. It’s trying to find motivation every day.”

How he stays in shape:
“I’ve been getting workouts from UC Santa Barbara. I’ve been doing workouts with my dad. I’ve been playing a lot of ping-pong and getting my butt kicked by my dad. That’s been good teaching me how to lose.”

On the new things discovered with free time:
“I’ve played bass guitar since middle school and as volleyball has taken up more of my time, I’ve taken a break. With all this free time, I’ve found time for bass guitar.”

Advertisement

How the sports stoppage has changed him:
“It’s taught me to appreciate what I had. It showed anything you have and anything you’ve worked for can go away, so you have to appreciate what you have when you have it.”

High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Gymnast Katie McNamara is back on the beam
Season Interrupted: Katie McNamara
High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Gymnast Katie McNamara is back on the beam
The Mira Costa star’s efforts to defend her state all-around title had already been hobbled by injury: ‘I think it was a blessing in disguise.’

Where he sees himself in 10 years:
“I’m looking to major in political science. I really would like to work for the State Department or foreign service. During this break, it’s given me time to compile places to go on the bucket list.”

And what is his travel bucket list?
“I’m really interested in anthropology and ancient history. If I could go anywhere, I’d go to Greece or Roman sites.”

Advertisement

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.

High School SportsCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement