Season Interrupted: Gymnast Katie McNamara is back on the beam

Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Katie McNamara

School: Manhattan Beach Mira Costa

Sport: Gymnastics

Advertisement

Key stats: Defending state all-around 16U champion, with a specialty in the beam

Fall plans: Will attend the University of Washington

On the abrupt cancellation to the season:

“I’m a strong believer everything happens for a reason. I was looking forward to defend that title, but I think it was blessing in disguise. I sprained my ankle a couple weeks before the finals. It’s healed.”

Advertisement

On how she got into gymnastics:

“My parents put me into gymnastics because when I was young I would be jumping off the coffee table doing cartwheels all over the house and they couldn’t handle me. I’m so competitive. I bring competition to every aspect of my life.

On her life without sports:

“It’s weird. It’s very strange. When I’m not in the gym, I’m normally watching the NBA or NFL. Not having anything is very odd. I’ve taken up cooking and running. I never was a big runner before quarantine. I run now every day.”

On the lessons she’s learned:

“My last competition I wish I had taken advantage more. I have regrets. My advice would be to never leave anything with any regrets. Put in 110 percent every time and you’ll walk away feeling great.”

How she trains without a practice facility:

“There’s a curve down by the beach where I’ll do some beam skills on. My neighbors think I’m crazy. The trick is thinking it’s a beam. I have Zoom workouts with my club team.”

Advertisement

Where she sees herself in 10 years:

“I’m sure I’ll find a passion in the next few years at U-Dub. I hope to be helping people.

On how the sports stoppage changed her:

“It’s really taught me to embrace every moment. The season I did have was amazing and I will cherish it forever. I am at looking at the positives of my life in a much bigger way.”

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.