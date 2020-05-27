Season Interrupted: Nathaniel Gomez is a four-sport, 4.0 man

Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Nathaniel Gomez

School: Rancho Dominguez.

Sport: Soccer, football, cross country, baseball

Key stats: Four sports, 4.0 grade-point average; City Section boys scholar-athlete of the year

Fall plans: Will play soccer at Vanguard University

On the cancellation of the baseball season:

“It was honestly tragic. I was being selfish at first. I didn’t want it to go. I was upset. But I had to look at the bigger picture and realize there’s a lot more going on than high school baseball.”

On life without sports:

“At first, I thought, ‘Oh, just high school.’ I got home, turned on SportsCenter. There was no longer sports going on. That’s when it really hit me. I would go home and feel lost. I never left this early from school. I would go home and watch highlight films. I play the guitar and got a little better.”

How the sports stoppage has changed his outlook:

“Mentally, it changed me in a way I realize you can’t take anything for granted in life and live like it’s the last day you’re ever going to play, as my coach always preached.”

Why soccer won out as his college sport:

“I’ve been playing since I was 3 years old. It stood out because my whole family played soccer. I believe it was my calling since I was young.”

On his 4.0 GPA:

“It’s my family support group pushing me to be the best I can be and guiding me on the right path.”

Where he sees himself in 10 years:

“I hope I have graduated with a master’s in mechanical engineering.”

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.