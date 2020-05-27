Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Season Interrupted: Nathaniel Gomez is a four-sport, 4.0 man

×
VIDEO |
Season Interrupted: Nathaniel Gomez
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
May 27, 2020
12 PM
UPDATED 12 PM
Share

Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Nathaniel Gomez

School: Rancho Dominguez.

Sport: Soccer, football, cross country, baseball

Advertisement

Key stats: Four sports, 4.0 grade-point average; City Section boys scholar-athlete of the year

Fall plans: Will play soccer at Vanguard University

High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Snapshots of high school seasons cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic
ENCINO, CALIF. - FEB. 19, 2019. Harvard-Westlake outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong bats against Birming
High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Snapshots of high school seasons cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic
A look at the high school sport standouts whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

On the cancellation of the baseball season:

Advertisement

“It was honestly tragic. I was being selfish at first. I didn’t want it to go. I was upset. But I had to look at the bigger picture and realize there’s a lot more going on than high school baseball.”

On life without sports:

“At first, I thought, ‘Oh, just high school.’ I got home, turned on SportsCenter. There was no longer sports going on. That’s when it really hit me. I would go home and feel lost. I never left this early from school. I would go home and watch highlight films. I play the guitar and got a little better.”

How the sports stoppage has changed his outlook:

Advertisement

“Mentally, it changed me in a way I realize you can’t take anything for granted in life and live like it’s the last day you’re ever going to play, as my coach always preached.”

Why soccer won out as his college sport:

“I’ve been playing since I was 3 years old. It stood out because my whole family played soccer. I believe it was my calling since I was young.”

High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Moorpark’s John Peck has come a long way
Season Interrupted: John Peck
High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Moorpark’s John Peck has come a long way
The Pepperdine-bound shortstop overcame struggles with tentativeness from his freshman and sophomore seasons: ‘By senior year, I didn’t fear failure.’
Advertisement

On his 4.0 GPA:

“It’s my family support group pushing me to be the best I can be and guiding me on the right path.”

Where he sees himself in 10 years:

“I hope I have graduated with a master’s in mechanical engineering.”

Advertisement

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.

High School SportsCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement