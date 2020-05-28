Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Season Interrupted: Aidan Goltz will take his lax game 2,500 miles east

×
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
May 28, 2020
6 AM
Share

Name: Aidan Goltz

School: Newport Harbor

Sport: Football, lacrosse

Key stats: Caught 49 passes as a receiver for football team; was captain of the lacrosse team with 17 seniors.

Advertisement

Summer plans: Participate in an all-star lacrosse match in Texas

Fall plans: Will attend Bryant University in Rhode Island

High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Snapshots of high school seasons cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic
ENCINO, CALIF. - FEB. 19, 2019. Harvard-Westlake outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong bats against Birming
High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Snapshots of high school seasons cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic
A look at the high school sport standouts whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

On the sudden end to the lacrosse season:
“When we first heard the season was canceled, I don’t think any of us believed it at first. The shock factor never really played in until the first week without practicing. It’s tragic what happened, but it is what it is.”

Advertisement

On memories created through sports:
“It’s amazing to see how we’ve all come from the little kid playing lacrosse. It’s mind-blowing that we’ve all been together since sixth grade. Without this last season together, it’s kind of hard.”

On lacrosse’s growth in the region:
“I got attracted to it because of my dad. Ever since I started playing, I fell in love with it and always wanted to go to the next level. I think the reason it’s growing so fast is become it’s a fast-paced game. You’re always doing something and there’s physicality, which high school and any group of boys love. It’s a good alternative for the spring sports.”

On the new things he’s discovered during the sports shutdown:
“I’ve gotten back into surfing.”

On lessons learned:
“I think younger classes will never take anything for granted because you never know when it’s going to be your last game or last day of school.”

Advertisement

What he misses most:
“I miss being around all my friends on the lacrosse and football teams. It’s been hard to find [my] motivation sometimes without having those guys push me.”

High School SportsCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement