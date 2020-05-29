Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Season Interrupted: Culver City’s Mekhi Evans-Bey was there for his mother

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
May 29, 2020
6:30 AM
Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Mekhi Evans-Bey

School: Culver City

Sport: Football, track.

Key stats: The standout running back was the defending Southern Section Division 2 400-meter champion with a best time of 48.18 seconds in 2019.

Fall plans: Undecided, plans to play football and run track in college.

On the sudden cancellation of the track season:

“It hurt me a lot. Track and football I’ve been doing all my life. Now I’m doing boxing.”

How boxing helps his training for other sports:

“It’s helping me for football, keeping my shoulders strong, my legs strong, my stamina up. I run on the treadmill five miles a day.”

On life without sports:

“I really don’t think of anything but sports. That’s the only thing on my mind. I’ve been doing 300 push-ups in the morning and 300 at night since I was 15.”

Where he sees himself in 10 years:

“Either in the Olympics or in the league for football. If sports doesn’t work out, I want to be a firefighter.”

How the pandemic changed him:

“It’s changed me because my mom had the coronavirus and I was taking care of her. I was nervous. She got better but at the time, it was rough.”

And a word from his mom, Traci Brown, who learned she had the coronavirus in March:

“The virus was terrible. If I didn’t have this young man taking care of me, I don’t know what I would have done. He took me to the doctor appointments; he picked up my medicine; he made me soup; he made me tea. He would get me up in the middle of the night when I was real sick to do breathing treatment and would physically pick me up. He was such an inspiration.”

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
