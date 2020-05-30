Season Interrupted: Crescenta Valley’s Will Grimm was off to a fairy-tale start

Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Will Grimm

School: Crescenta Valley

Sport: Baseball, pitcher

Key stats: A four-year starter, Grimm was 3-0 with 24 consecutive scoreless innings to start the 2020 season

Fall plans: Will attend Loyola Marymount

On the season being canceled:

“It was particularly tough on our team. We did a lot of this summer to prepare. It was our first year moving back to D1 baseball. We were really ready to make a deep playoff run. I try to find the most positive thing of any outcome. I kind of took it as maybe it’s time for my arm to rest before I go on to college.”

On life without sports:

“I’ve taken up a lot of different hobbies. I’m starting to cook. I’m playing the piano a lot more. I cook breakfast burritos.”

On the appeal of playing the piano:

“It’s kind of an escape for me. It takes my minds off everything that’s going on. I just play the music.”

On his steady growth as player:

“It’s something our coaches get involved with. Always be ready to put in more work than the guy next to you. Always be ready to improve.”

What he misses most:

“My teammates, especially this year. We got a new clubhouse. We worked real hard with fundraising. That was neat to have for about a month. Unfortunately. after our season ended we we won’t be able to have new memories there.”

Where he sees himself in 10 years:

“The dream is to play MLB. I’m majoring in economics at LMU.”

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.