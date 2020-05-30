Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Season Interrupted: Crescenta Valley’s Will Grimm was off to a fairy-tale start

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
May 30, 2020
7 AM
Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Will Grimm

School: Crescenta Valley

Sport: Baseball, pitcher

Key stats: A four-year starter, Grimm was 3-0 with 24 consecutive scoreless innings to start the 2020 season

Fall plans: Will attend Loyola Marymount

On the season being canceled:

“It was particularly tough on our team. We did a lot of this summer to prepare. It was our first year moving back to D1 baseball. We were really ready to make a deep playoff run. I try to find the most positive thing of any outcome. I kind of took it as maybe it’s time for my arm to rest before I go on to college.”

On life without sports:

“I’ve taken up a lot of different hobbies. I’m starting to cook. I’m playing the piano a lot more. I cook breakfast burritos.”

On the appeal of playing the piano:

“It’s kind of an escape for me. It takes my minds off everything that’s going on. I just play the music.”

On his steady growth as player:

“It’s something our coaches get involved with. Always be ready to put in more work than the guy next to you. Always be ready to improve.”

What he misses most:

“My teammates, especially this year. We got a new clubhouse. We worked real hard with fundraising. That was neat to have for about a month. Unfortunately. after our season ended we we won’t be able to have new memories there.”

Where he sees himself in 10 years:

“The dream is to play MLB. I’m majoring in economics at LMU.”

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
