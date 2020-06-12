Season Interrupted: Compton’s Jayvelle Davis is the RBI king

Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Jayvelle Davis

School: Los Angeles Verbum Dei

Sport: Baseball, infielder

Advertisement

Key stats: Helped turn around a Verbum Dei program that was winless in 2019 and started 3-1-1 in 2020; part of Dodgers’ Reviving Baseball in the Inner Cities program (RBI) in Compton since he was 10

Summer plans: Train at the Urban Youth Academy

Fall plans: Will attend Clark Atlanta University

Advertisement

On the season being canceled:

“It was heartbreaking. We spent all that time during summer practices building up team chemistry. We were ready to go. New freshmen, new jerseys, new socks, new belts. The next thing you know coronavirus comes. You’re ready to go and it all ends.”

On the RBI program:

“It’s been really important. I built relationships. Family and friends have always been there to support me.”

Advertisement

× A look at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation.

On Verbum Dei’s work experience program:

“It’s a great experience. We get a feeling how the workplace is and how to be professional. We come in at 14 years old. We don’t know what being with adults is and having a supervisor watch over you. They teach you to be a young adult at an early age.”

What he learned from the 0-17 season in ’19:

Advertisement

“Nobody likes to lose. It made me become a leader. I was able to build people up who weren’t really good at the game.”

Where he sees himself in 10 years:

“In 10 years, I see myself in the major leagues playing shortstop.”

Advertisement

On the lessons the class of 2020 learned:

“We learned how to stay resilient, work hard and push through tough times. I know my counselors and teachers push us to be great.”

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.