Thursday’s high school baseball and softball scores
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
BASEBALL
City Section
Chatsworth 7, Taft 0
Fremont 21, Dorsey 1
King/Drew 11, Harbor Teacher 7
Legacy 9, South East 2
Narbonne 8, Bell 2
Poly 4, San Fernando 3
Port of LA 12, Locke 1
Roosevelt 6, South Gate 4
Verdugo Hills 2, Kennedy 0
Southern Section
Apple Valley 9, Oak Hills 3
Aquinas 2, Cypress 1
Arrowhead Christian 20, Woodcrest Christian 0
Ayala 13, Walnut 0
Azusa 13, Sierra Vista 4
Bosco Tech 18, United Christian Academy 8
Cate 17, Santa Clara 1
Cathedral City 6, Desert Hot Springs 5
Cerritos 4, Bishop Montgomery 1
Citrus Hill 5, Riverside North 3
Cornerstone Christin 15, Temecula Prep 3
Corona 21, Riverside King 0
Corona Santiago 13, Temecula Valley 0
Covina 9, Hacienda Heights Wilson 0
Crossroads 9, Chadwick 2
Damien 8, Yorba Linda 5
Diamond Bar 13, Baldwin Park 1
Dunn 8, Villanova Prep 3
Great Oak 3, Paloma Valley 2
Hemet 8, Rancho Buena Vista 3
Hillcrest 14, Perris 0
Hueneme 8, St. Bonaventure 0
Indio 5, Coachella Valley 4
Inglewood 11, Morningside 7
Katella 10, Placentia Valencia 3
Jurupa Valley 8, Norte Vista 4
La Habra 8, Liberty 5
La Sierra 9, Rubidoux 1
Lawndale 14, Compton Centennial 2
Loma Linda Academy 11, Public Safety Academy 7
Mesa Grande Academy 12, Redlands Adventist Academy 4
Milken 11, Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 1
Miller 15, Indian Springs 0
Moreno Valley 8, Orange Vista 6
Murrieta Mesa 6, Santa Ana Foothill 3
Newbury Park 5, Agoura 4
Norco 3, Bonita 2
North Torrance 9, St. Bernard 8
Ocean View 13, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 5
Rancho Christian 12, Vista del Lago 0
Rancho Verde 4, Canyon Springs 1
Riverside Poly 3, Valley View 2
Riverside Prep 18, Hesperia Christian 1
Royal 11, Highland 0
Santa Ana Valley 6, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 3
San Jacinto 13, El Cajon Valley 0
San Marino 11, Temple City 2
Santa Monica 18, Hawthorne 0
Serrano 6, Hesperia 3
Shalhevet 19, Compton Early College 6
Sultana 4, Ridgecrest Burroughs 0
Thousand Oaks 7, Oaks Christian 3
University Prep 16, Excelsior Charter 4
Upland 12, Claremont 6
West Covina 2, Northview 1
Westlake 1, Calabasas 0
Whittier Christian 6, Marina 0
Vasquez 6, Santa Clarita Christian 0
Xavier Prep 9, Big Bear 6
Intersectional
Arlington 8, Bishop Gorman (NV) 4
Bishop Amat 9, Coronado (NV) 2
Brentwood 13, Doral Academy Red Rock (NV) 11
Chula Vista 6, Newport Beach Pacifica Christin 4
Clark (NV) 17, Campbell Hall 6
Aliso Niguel 7, Downers Grove South (IL) 4
Elsinore 6, Sutter 2
Etiwanda 11, La Jolla Country Day 0
Gahr 4, Mountain Ridge (AZ) 3
Olympian 11, Windward 1
Rocky Mountain (CO) 9, South Pasadena 3
Viewpoint 11, Eldorado (NV) 2
Woodland Christian 11, New Roads 3
SOFTBALL
City Section
Banning 18, Narbonne 0
Bernstein 16, Contreras 6
CNDLC 17, Rise Kohyang 4
Harbor Teacher 15, Locke 2
Harbor Teacher 10, Locke 0
Hollywood 14, Belmont 1
King/Drew 21, Fremont 6
Marshall 3, Marquez 2
Northridge Academy 23, East Valley 3
Orthopaedic 21, Animo Bunche 6
Port of LA 20, Dorsey 0
Rancho Dominguez 23, Gardena 10
San Pedro 9, Carson 3
Smidt Tech 11, LA Leadership Academy 6
SOCES 20, Vaughn 3
University Prep Value 4, CALS Early College 3
Southern Section
AAE 11, Big Bear 1
Apple Valley 9, Serrano 6
Arlington 10, Canyon Springs 0
Arrowhead Christian 21, Woodcrest Christian 10
Ayala 11, Diamond Bar 0
Banning 8, Desert Mirage 5
Bishop Montgomery 19, Bishop Conaty-Loretto 0
Brea Olinda 12, Troy 6
Burbank 14, Hoover 0
Cathedral City 10, Desert Hot Springs 0
Citrus Hill 7, Lakeside 6
Compton Early College 16, Animo City of Champions 2
Covina 5, Hacienda Heights Wilson 1
Eastside 5, Antelope Valley 0
Edison 4, Fountain Valley 2
El Rancho 10, Whittier 7
El Toro 11, Trabuco Hills 9
Firebaugh 28, Dominguez 5
Highland 13, Littlerock 0
Hillcrest 14, Heritage 4
Indio 13, Coachella Valley 0
Jurupa Valley 20, Norte Vista 1
JSerra 11, Millikan 0
Knight 17, Palmdale 0
La Habra 15, Villa Park 0
Lakewood St. Joseph 16, St. Anthony 1
La Mirada 3, Mayfair 1
La Serna 8, Santa Fe 1
La Sierra 14, Rubidoux 8
Linfield Christian 5, Aquinas 4
Loma Linda Academy 13, Public Safety Academy 1
Long Beach Wilson 18, Compton 0
Miller 11, Indian Springs 1
Moorpark 17, Oak Park 4
Moreno Valley 29, Perris 2
Norwalk 11, Bellflower 5
Oak Hills 6, Sultana 5
Oaks Christian 2, El Modena 1
Orange Lutheran 9, Canyon View 4
Orange Vista 12, Paloma Valley 6
Paraclete 10, Bishop Amat 0
Pomona Catholic 22, St. Mary’s Academy 7
Quartz Hill 3, Lancaster 2
Rancho Cucamonga 5, Walnut 2
Ramona 7, Patriot 2
Ramona Convent 14, Mary Star of the Sea 2
Rancho Verde 10, Rancho Christian 0
Redlands Adventist Academy 26, Mesa Grande Academy 15
Ridgecrest Burroughs 18, Hesperia 5
Riverside North 15, Vista del Lago 1
Riverside Prep 19, CIMSA 0
Rosary 8, Eastvale Roosevelt 5
Sacred Heart of Jesus 4, La Salle 3
San Clemente 4, Beckman 3
Santa Clarita Christian 15, Desert Christian 15
Santa Paula 12, Hueneme 0
Saugus 4, Castaic 0
Schurr 4, Sierra Vista 1
Southlands Christian 17, Downey Calvary Chapel 0
St. Bonaventure 10, Grace 7
St. Monica 27, Gardena Serra 3
St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 30, St. Bernard 4
Sunny Hills 3, Sonora 2
Tesoro 1, Aliso Niguel 0
University Prep 21, Excelsior Charter 6
Valley Christian 13, Village Christian 3
Valley View 6, Riverside Poly 2
Warren 21, Lynwood 0
Westlake 5, Newbury Park 4
West Ranch 20, Golden Valley 5
West Covina 7, Northview 2
Yorba Linda 8, Santa Ana Foothill 4
Intersectional
Chula Vista Mater Dei 11, Riverside King 1
Fullerton 8, Canyon del Oro (AZ) 2
Grand Terrace 5, Otay Ranch 3
Los Alamitos 8, Poway 2
Poway 7, Agoura 2
San Diego Cathedral 9, El Modena 2
Saint Francis 6, Oaks Christian 1
Santa Margarita 16, Bishop Gorman (NV) 1
Sun Valley Poly 8, Calabasas 5
