High School Sports

Thursday’s high school baseball and softball scores

Baseball and glove
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

BASEBALL

City Section

Chatsworth 7, Taft 0

Fremont 21, Dorsey 1

King/Drew 11, Harbor Teacher 7

Legacy 9, South East 2

Narbonne 8, Bell 2

Poly 4, San Fernando 3

Port of LA 12, Locke 1

Roosevelt 6, South Gate 4

Verdugo Hills 2, Kennedy 0

Southern Section

Apple Valley 9, Oak Hills 3

Aquinas 2, Cypress 1

Arrowhead Christian 20, Woodcrest Christian 0

Ayala 13, Walnut 0

Azusa 13, Sierra Vista 4

Bosco Tech 18, United Christian Academy 8

Cate 17, Santa Clara 1

Cathedral City 6, Desert Hot Springs 5

Cerritos 4, Bishop Montgomery 1

Citrus Hill 5, Riverside North 3

Cornerstone Christin 15, Temecula Prep 3

Corona 21, Riverside King 0

Corona Santiago 13, Temecula Valley 0

Covina 9, Hacienda Heights Wilson 0

Crossroads 9, Chadwick 2

Damien 8, Yorba Linda 5

Diamond Bar 13, Baldwin Park 1

Dunn 8, Villanova Prep 3

Great Oak 3, Paloma Valley 2

Hemet 8, Rancho Buena Vista 3

Hillcrest 14, Perris 0

Hueneme 8, St. Bonaventure 0

Indio 5, Coachella Valley 4

Inglewood 11, Morningside 7

Katella 10, Placentia Valencia 3

Jurupa Valley 8, Norte Vista 4

La Habra 8, Liberty 5

La Sierra 9, Rubidoux 1

Lawndale 14, Compton Centennial 2

Loma Linda Academy 11, Public Safety Academy 7

Mesa Grande Academy 12, Redlands Adventist Academy 4

Milken 11, Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 1

Miller 15, Indian Springs 0

Moreno Valley 8, Orange Vista 6

Murrieta Mesa 6, Santa Ana Foothill 3

Newbury Park 5, Agoura 4

Norco 3, Bonita 2

North Torrance 9, St. Bernard 8

Ocean View 13, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 5

Rancho Christian 12, Vista del Lago 0

Rancho Verde 4, Canyon Springs 1

Riverside Poly 3, Valley View 2

Riverside Prep 18, Hesperia Christian 1

Royal 11, Highland 0

Santa Ana Valley 6, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 3

San Jacinto 13, El Cajon Valley 0

San Marino 11, Temple City 2

Santa Monica 18, Hawthorne 0

Serrano 6, Hesperia 3

Shalhevet 19, Compton Early College 6

Sultana 4, Ridgecrest Burroughs 0

Thousand Oaks 7, Oaks Christian 3

University Prep 16, Excelsior Charter 4

Upland 12, Claremont 6

West Covina 2, Northview 1

Westlake 1, Calabasas 0

Whittier Christian 6, Marina 0

Vasquez 6, Santa Clarita Christian 0

Xavier Prep 9, Big Bear 6

Intersectional

Arlington 8, Bishop Gorman (NV) 4

Bishop Amat 9, Coronado (NV) 2

Brentwood 13, Doral Academy Red Rock (NV) 11

Chula Vista 6, Newport Beach Pacifica Christin 4

Clark (NV) 17, Campbell Hall 6

Aliso Niguel 7, Downers Grove South (IL) 4

Elsinore 6, Sutter 2

Etiwanda 11, La Jolla Country Day 0

Gahr 4, Mountain Ridge (AZ) 3

Olympian 11, Windward 1

Rocky Mountain (CO) 9, South Pasadena 3

Viewpoint 11, Eldorado (NV) 2

Woodland Christian 11, New Roads 3

SOFTBALL

City Section

Banning 18, Narbonne 0

Bernstein 16, Contreras 6

CNDLC 17, Rise Kohyang 4

Harbor Teacher 15, Locke 2

Harbor Teacher 10, Locke 0

Hollywood 14, Belmont 1

King/Drew 21, Fremont 6

Marshall 3, Marquez 2

Northridge Academy 23, East Valley 3

Orthopaedic 21, Animo Bunche 6

Port of LA 20, Dorsey 0

Rancho Dominguez 23, Gardena 10

San Pedro 9, Carson 3

Smidt Tech 11, LA Leadership Academy 6

SOCES 20, Vaughn 3

University Prep Value 4, CALS Early College 3

Southern Section

AAE 11, Big Bear 1

Apple Valley 9, Serrano 6

Arlington 10, Canyon Springs 0

Arrowhead Christian 21, Woodcrest Christian 10

Ayala 11, Diamond Bar 0

Banning 8, Desert Mirage 5

Bishop Montgomery 19, Bishop Conaty-Loretto 0

Brea Olinda 12, Troy 6

Burbank 14, Hoover 0

Cathedral City 10, Desert Hot Springs 0

Citrus Hill 7, Lakeside 6

Compton Early College 16, Animo City of Champions 2

Covina 5, Hacienda Heights Wilson 1

Eastside 5, Antelope Valley 0

Edison 4, Fountain Valley 2

El Rancho 10, Whittier 7

El Toro 11, Trabuco Hills 9

Firebaugh 28, Dominguez 5

Highland 13, Littlerock 0

Hillcrest 14, Heritage 4

Indio 13, Coachella Valley 0

Jurupa Valley 20, Norte Vista 1

JSerra 11, Millikan 0

Knight 17, Palmdale 0

La Habra 15, Villa Park 0

Lakewood St. Joseph 16, St. Anthony 1

La Mirada 3, Mayfair 1

La Serna 8, Santa Fe 1

La Sierra 14, Rubidoux 8

Linfield Christian 5, Aquinas 4

Loma Linda Academy 13, Public Safety Academy 1

Long Beach Wilson 18, Compton 0

Miller 11, Indian Springs 1

Moorpark 17, Oak Park 4

Moreno Valley 29, Perris 2

Norwalk 11, Bellflower 5

Oak Hills 6, Sultana 5

Oaks Christian 2, El Modena 1

Orange Lutheran 9, Canyon View 4

Orange Vista 12, Paloma Valley 6

Paraclete 10, Bishop Amat 0

Pomona Catholic 22, St. Mary’s Academy 7

Quartz Hill 3, Lancaster 2

Rancho Cucamonga 5, Walnut 2

Ramona 7, Patriot 2

Ramona Convent 14, Mary Star of the Sea 2

Rancho Verde 10, Rancho Christian 0

Redlands Adventist Academy 26, Mesa Grande Academy 15

Ridgecrest Burroughs 18, Hesperia 5

Riverside North 15, Vista del Lago 1

Riverside Prep 19, CIMSA 0

Rosary 8, Eastvale Roosevelt 5

Sacred Heart of Jesus 4, La Salle 3

San Clemente 4, Beckman 3

Santa Clarita Christian 15, Desert Christian 15

Santa Paula 12, Hueneme 0

Saugus 4, Castaic 0

Schurr 4, Sierra Vista 1

Southlands Christian 17, Downey Calvary Chapel 0

St. Bonaventure 10, Grace 7

St. Monica 27, Gardena Serra 3

St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 30, St. Bernard 4

Sunny Hills 3, Sonora 2

Tesoro 1, Aliso Niguel 0

University Prep 21, Excelsior Charter 6

Valley Christian 13, Village Christian 3

Valley View 6, Riverside Poly 2

Warren 21, Lynwood 0

Westlake 5, Newbury Park 4

West Ranch 20, Golden Valley 5

West Covina 7, Northview 2

Yorba Linda 8, Santa Ana Foothill 4

Intersectional

Chula Vista Mater Dei 11, Riverside King 1

Fullerton 8, Canyon del Oro (AZ) 2

Grand Terrace 5, Otay Ranch 3

Los Alamitos 8, Poway 2

Poway 7, Agoura 2

San Diego Cathedral 9, El Modena 2

Saint Francis 6, Oaks Christian 1

Santa Margarita 16, Bishop Gorman (NV) 1

Sun Valley Poly 8, Calabasas 5

