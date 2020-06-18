Quartz Hill High will no longer use Rebels as mascot

Quartz Hill High in the Antelope Valley has dropped “Rebels” as its mascot. A new mascot has not been selected.

School officials made the announcement Thursday, according to athletic director Aaron Kavanagh.

Football coach Jason Vondra tweeted about it as well.

Quartz Hill a High School is no longer the Rebels. We are now in the process of adopting or creating a new mascot. Stay tuned... pic.twitter.com/7OoobzwRmP — Coach Vondra (@JVondraQHHSFBHC) June 18, 2020

As the nation comes to grips with racial and social issues in the wake of recent events, Quartz Hill becomes the second Southland high school to drop Rebels as its mascot. Flintridge Prep in La Cañada Flintridge dropped the use of it last week and will be called the Wolves instead.

The debate about the use of Rebels has been circulating in the Quartz Hill area the last few years, according to Vondra.

Rebels is often a reference to Johnny Rebel or Johnny Reb, a term used during and after the Civil War for a Confederate soldier. Quartz Hill’s logo once included the mascot with a Confederate flag, which was dropped in the 1990s.