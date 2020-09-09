Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

There are no plans to change CIF sports schedule

CIF executive director Ron Nocetti
(CIF)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Sep. 9, 2020
11:43 AM
Although Michigan and perhaps Colorado are the latest state high school organizations expected to resume playing high school sports this fall after originally delaying seasons because of COVID-19, the CIF’s executive director, Ron Nocetti, said Wednesday there are no plans to change the new CIF schedule that has sports beginning in December and January.

For one, the governors of Michigan and Colorado have given clearance to play high school sports. In California, there’s still a statewide safety mandate that bars youth organizations from playing competitive sports. Also, most public and private schools have yet to return to in-person classes.

“Our schools have made plans and readjusted schedules,” Nocetti said.

If the state changes its health mandates, schools have been given the option of using summer rules until official practice begins.

“We are moving forward with a December/January start,” Nocetti said.

