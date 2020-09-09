Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Cornerbacks Zakhari Spears, Ceyair Wright give Loyola imposing duo

(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Sep. 9, 2020
6:30 AM
After six months away from campus, Loyola High’s football players returned to school on Tuesday to begin conditioning drills under strict safety guidelines. The first step was putting their face into a scanning machine to check their temperature. Welcome to football in the COVID-19 era.

When cornerbacks Zakhari Spears and Ceyair Wright showed up, all you need to know is that coach Drew Casani probably was smiling to see how tall, strong and quick they looked. Spears is 6 feet 3, 185 pounds and committed to Washington. Wright is 6-2, 180 pounds and one of the best uncommitted seniors on the West Coast.

Together, they are going to form a great duo trying to control receivers when the season begins Jan. 8.

“We’re going to have some fun with them,” Casani said.

The secondary is one of the strongest positions for the coming season in Southern California. In Loyola’s league, Bishop Alemany has two standouts in senior Jaylin Smith, a USC commit, and sophomore free safety RJ Jones.

Mater Dei, St. John Bosco and Servite have their own collection of outstanding defensive backs.

But for size, speed and versatility, beware of Spears and Wright. Both also will make major contributions as receivers.

