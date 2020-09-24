Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Ex-Oaks Christian running back Zach Charbonnet making an impact at Michigan

Zach Charbonnet carries the ball in a high school game for Oaks Christian. He is expected to be a key player for Michigan
Former Oaks Christian running back Zach Charbonnet is expected to be a key player for Michigan this season.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Sep. 24, 2020
8:36 AM
Share

The headline on the Detroit News story about former Oaks Christian running back Zach Charbonnet revealed how things have been going in the offseason for the sophomore at Michigan.

It reads, “‘Chiseled’ Zach Charbonnet leads promising Michigan running back group.”

“Zach is playing at such a high level,” offensive coordinator Josh Gattis told the News via videoconference Wednesday. “It’s great to see Zach out there being who he is. Everyone knows Zach’s tough. He battled through some injuries in high school. He came in a little banged up, needed to get cleaned up. Then he battled through a number of different injuries last year.

“To see a guy that was a true freshman battle through adversity and injuries and still play the full season says a lot, but then he’s been able to spend this offseason focusing on his body. First and foremost, the dude is chiseled as can be. He takes such great [care] of his body and it’s really impressive. He’s always in the weight room.”

Advertisement

Charbonnet, 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, rushed for 726 yards and scored 11 touchdowns as a freshman. He rushed for 4,741 yards during his career at Oaks Christian and was one of the top running back recruits in the country.

“He’s so mature about his approach and his preparation to get his body feeling the best he can be and playing at the highest level, and now that he’s feeling great, now he reminds you of the player that he was in high school,” Gattis said.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement