Prep baseball roundup: Quentin Young of Oaks Christian hits two home runs

Quentin Young of Oaks Christian his two home runs on Wednesday, giving him four this season.

Quentin Young of Oaks Christian showed off his power Wednesday against Moorpark.

He hit two home runs and finished with six RBIs in a 9-2 win. He has four home runs this season.

The City Section has a star in the making. Freshman Carlos Acuńa is a keeper. Four strikeouts and one walk in five innings. Birmingham 2, Chaminade 1. pic.twitter.com/JSVh2ms09G — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 27, 2025

Chaminade 5, Birmingham 4: The Eagles scored two runs in the top of the seventh to pull out the victory. Freshman Carlos Acuna was impressive for six innings for Birmingham, striking out seven and giving up two earned runs.

Sun Valley Poly 3, El Camino Real 2: Sebastian Bravo picked up the win for Poly. Jackson Sellz had three hits for El Camino Real.

Advertisement

Bishop Amat 10, South Hills 3: Santiago Ramirez and Raymond Castro each had three hits and Adan Garcia added three hits and three RBIs to lead the Lancers.

St. John Bosco 8, La Habra 4: Moises Razo finished with three hits and four RBIs to power the Braves in their season opener.

Oaks Christian 9, Moorpark 2: Quentin Young hit his third and fourth home runs of the season and finished with six RBIs for the Lions.

Advertisement

Bishop Alemany 14, Hueneme 0: Charlie Larkin, Jayden Lusk and Matthew Salcido hit home runs for Alemany.

Oxnard Pacifica 7, Calabasas 6: Matthew Witkow finished with three hits, including his third home run, but the Coyotes dropped the Easton tournament game.

Ganesha 4, Damien 3: A three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh lifted Ganesha to victory.

Hart 2, Camarillo 1: Brady Werther had three hits, including an RBI single, for the Hawks.

La Canada 8, Granada Hills 3: Will Park had a home run and double for La Canada.

West Ranch 15, Paraclete 1: Cayden Wilson had three RBIs and Landon Hu homered for West Ranch.

Agoura 9, Cleveland 4: Brent Elbert contributed four RBIs for Agoura.

Taft 9, Golden Valley 4: Nathan Swinson had two hits and two RBIs for the Toreadors.

Saugus 10, San Marcos 8: JD Lawless and Kaden Haag each had two hits for Saugus.

Royal 13, Foothill Tech 0: Caden Sramek struck out 11 in six innings for Royal.

