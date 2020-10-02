Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

VIDEO | 24:34
Friday night prep football talk

Randy Rosenbloom and Eric Sondheimer’s weekly discussion on high school sports.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Oct. 2, 2020
6 PM
There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California until January, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

First-year St. Bernard coach Manuel Douglas is the featured guest. Douglas comes over after being head coach at City Section power Narbonne.

Also discussed are the new inductees into the City Section Hall of Fame.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

