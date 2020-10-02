Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football
Randy Rosenbloom and Eric Sondheimer’s weekly discussion on high school sports.
There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California until January, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.
First-year St. Bernard coach Manuel Douglas is the featured guest. Douglas comes over after being head coach at City Section power Narbonne.
Also discussed are the new inductees into the City Section Hall of Fame.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.