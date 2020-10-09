Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

VIDEO | 20:04
Talking high school football with Valencia coach Larry Muir

Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk about Southern California high school football with Valencia coach Larry Muir.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Oct. 9, 2020
6 PM
There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California until January, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

Valencia coach Larry Muir is this week’s guest for Episode 7.

Also discussed are top running backs, the St. John Bosco-De La Salle season opener and City Section schools tentatively scheduled to begin workouts next month.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

