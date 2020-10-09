Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football
Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk about Southern California high school football with Valencia coach Larry Muir.
There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California until January, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.
Valencia coach Larry Muir is this week’s guest for Episode 7.
Also discussed are top running backs, the St. John Bosco-De La Salle season opener and City Section schools tentatively scheduled to begin workouts next month.
