Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Roosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California until January, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

Eric decided to take a quick trip to Dubai and offer a video tour while joining Randy and Taft coach Aron Gideon in a videoconference for this week’s episode. Gideon’s wife, Laura, the daughter of Hall of Fame horse racing trainer Ron McAnally, makes an appearance to discuss watching her father train the great John Henry.

Also discussed are top receivers for the coming season.