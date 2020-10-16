Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Roosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

VIDEO | 27:37
Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom discuss high school football

Taft football coach Aron Gideon joins Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to discuss high school football in Southern California.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Oct. 16, 2020
7:16 PM
There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California until January, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

Eric decided to take a quick trip to Dubai and offer a video tour while joining Randy and Taft coach Aron Gideon in a videoconference for this week’s episode. Gideon’s wife, Laura, the daughter of Hall of Fame horse racing trainer Ron McAnally, makes an appearance to discuss watching her father train the great John Henry.

Also discussed are top receivers for the coming season.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

