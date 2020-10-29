LA84 Foundation awards $1.3 million in grants to help youth sports organizations

Despite the uncertainty of COVID-19, the LA84 Foundation continues to provide support to Southern California youth sports organizations. The legacy from the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles announced Thursday that it has awarded more than $1.3 million in grants in its latest installment of financial support.

Among the organizations receiving grants:

USA Judo received $21,600 for a 2019 pilot judo program that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. USA Judo is partnering with L.A. City Department of Recreation and Parks.

The Mar Vista Family Center received $25,000 for youth soccer.

Playworks received $135,000 to support sport and youth leadership programs at 23 schools and professional development at 34 schools.

St. Sebastian Sports Project was given $40,000 for equipment costs of a youth development program focusing on Catholic schools.

THINK Together, which offers free sports programs to middle school youth at 81 public schools in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, received $291,418.