LAUSD teams can begin conditioning Monday but few will be ready

The good news for Los Angeles Unified School District athletes is that they’ve been given clearance to begin voluntary conditioning workouts with their coaches on campuses starting Monday. The bad news is very few schools will be ready to welcome athletes on campuses until late this week or longer because of delays in fulfilling requirements needed to step onto campus.

Among the requirements for students and coaches is the need to take a COVID-19 test at least three days before being allowed on campus. Students also need to complete a physical exam and have their parents sign a waiver form.

One school that is ready to begin workouts is Woodland Hills Taft, which is expected to have 20 to 30 players start conditioning Monday after they took tests Friday and completed paperwork, according to assistant principal Neezer McNab.

This is the training information for LAUSD coaches and athletes returning to workouts on Monday. https://t.co/SD0myCy5Pm — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 4, 2020

“We’ve been preparing for this,” said McNab, who also serves as president of the City Section Board of Managers.

Taft was one of the first schools last summer to launch car parades to help students celebrate graduation during the pandemic.

Players will have to fill out a Google document at least one hour before arrival on campus answering health questions. Their temperatures will be taken and they will be grouped in pods no larger than 12 while engaging in physical distancing. Parents participated in a conference call explaining the rules.

“It’s a lot of work,” football coach Aron Gideon said. “Fortunately we’ve been able to pull things together.”

Any sports team in LAUSD is allowed to have voluntary workouts, but campuses will be strictly controlled with procedures and separate entrances and exits.

Venice football coach Angelo Gasca said he hopes his players can begin workouts by Thursday.

“It’s going to take time to figure out the logistics,” he said. “We’re told to have five to 12 players in a pod. Three peas in a pod isn’t good enough.”

Gasca said one player has chosen not to participate after his parent declined to sign a COVID-19 waiver form.

Garfield football coach Lorenzo Hernandez said some of his parents also voiced concerns about the waiver form, which could lead to a drop in participation. He plans to begin workouts Saturday.

Birmingham, an independent charter school on LAUSD land, began conditioning two weeks ago with no testing required. El Camino Real, another charter school, began conditioning Thursday with only coaches required to be tested.

While workouts are allowed, there is still no indication when games would start among LAUSD schools. Superintendent Austin Beutner has said he doesn’t believe any competitive games will take place because of state restrictions for Los Angeles County, which is in the purple Tier 1, indicating widespread community transmission of the virus. The City Section schedule has official practices beginning Dec. 14 and football games starting Jan. 8.

Players and coaches haven’t been on campuses since schools closed their classrooms in March.