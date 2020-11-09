Ten players on West Covina baseball team test positive for coronavirus

The Los Angeles County Health Department has reported that 10 players from the West Covina Dukes travel baseball team have tested positive for the coronavirus after a trip to Arizona.

Team leader Cam Saylor said Monday he shut down activities at the club’s training center in West Covina on Oct. 29 after learning of potential problems following the team’s return from a tournament outside Phoenix from Oct. 22 to 25.

All 21 high-school-age players have been tested. Saylor said the players who tested positive were all doing well with few symptoms and were in self-quarantine.

Advertisement

Saylor said his program had been using stringent safety requirements for weeks by requiring masks, socially distancing and sanitizing equipment.

“We have extreme protocols,” Saylor said.

Saylor said his facility would remain closed until Nov. 16 out of an abundance of caution.