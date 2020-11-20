JuJu Watkins of Windward gets her first magazine cover as SportsKid of the year
During a remarkable freshman girls’ basketball season, JuJu Watkins of Los Angeles Windward stamped herself as an athlete to watch in the coming years.
And now, Sports Illustrated Kids has put her on its December cover and made her the 2020 SportsKid of the year.
The family is planning a celebration this weekend.
Watkins was The Times’ girls’ basketball player of the year this past season and is the No. 1-ranked player for the class of 2023 nationally.
She’s 6 feet tall and can play any position on the court, making her a unique player.
