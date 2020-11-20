Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

JuJu Watkins of Windward gets her first magazine cover as SportsKid of the year

Freshman Juju Watkins of Windward brings the ball up court during a game against Mater Dei.
Freshman Juju Watkins of Windward was The Times’ girls’ basketball player of the year last season.
(Nick Koza / For The Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Share

During a remarkable freshman girls’ basketball season, JuJu Watkins of Los Angeles Windward stamped herself as an athlete to watch in the coming years.

And now, Sports Illustrated Kids has put her on its December cover and made her the 2020 SportsKid of the year.

The family is planning a celebration this weekend.

Advertisement

Watkins was The Times’ girls’ basketball player of the year this past season and is the No. 1-ranked player for the class of 2023 nationally.

She’s 6 feet tall and can play any position on the court, making her a unique player.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement